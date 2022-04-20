Recreational pot legal in NJ April 21: Here's what PA residents need to know

This Thursday, New Jersey will commence legal marijuana sales through dispensaries across the state— but before you plan a trip to the Garden State, you might want to brush up on some of the details about getting your greens.

Over a year and a half after the special adoption of new personal use cannabis rules in New Jersey, seven medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreational cannabis at multiple locations across the state as of Thursday. So, what does this mean for residents of the Keystone State who may be interested in taking a trip across the border to procure some legal marijuana?

First, it helps to understand that yes, as a resident of Pennsylvania, you can purchase legal marijuana in New Jersey if you are over the age of 21, according to Toni-Anne Blake, communications director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Customers can pick up one ounce of dried flower, five grams of concentrates, resins, or oils, or 1,000 mgs of ingestible products like gummies.

"A purchase of a combination of products may be 1/2 ounce of dried flower plus 2 1/2 grams of concentrate, or 5 packages of gummies and 1/2 ounce of dried flower," the CRC's Recreational Use website states. "Available products will vary by dispensary. Perishable edibles like cookies and brownies are not available for purchase from any dispensary. The law allows adults 21 years and older to be in possession of 1 ounce total of cannabis and cannabis products."

But don't even think about driving back over to the commonwealth with any of that cannabis."It is illegal to transport cannabis across state lines," Blake said, advising visitors who wish to partake in marijuana to "Just spend the night when you come in from the Poconos."

Even New Jersey residents that vacation in the Poconos would be subject to Pa. state laws when it comes to cannabis, whether it is recreational or medicinal.

Crossing state lines with a cannabis product does violate federal law, meaning authorities could penalize you for doing so. And if you are found to be in possession of legally procured marijuana from New Jersey while in Pennsylvania, police may also take action.

"Marijuana is a Schedule I Controlled Substance in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As Pennsylvania’s law currently stands, a person can be charged by any law enforcement agency in Pennsylvania for illegal possession of marijuana," Lieutenant Adam Reed, director of Pennsylvania State Police's Communications Office, said.

And while police in Pennsylvania usually dismiss anything less than 30 grams of marijuana— a little over an ounce—to be under the line as far as drug trafficking charges go, there is some room for ambiguity that could result in some serious problems.

"You have to remember that there's other problems in that," Christopher Mandracchia, a trial attorney and founder of CDM Law who handles criminal and civil defense, general counsel services and cannabis-based legal matters, said.

"Edibles, drinks… you can get hit with bigger fines or issues with edibles because they treat them as weight. And the weight usually includes the (non cannabis) substance: let's say you have a pound of brownies. That's a pound of marijuana."

And while possession of a controlled substance can be enough of an issue on its own, even taking a toke while over in New Jersey could lead to complications of driving under the influence in Pennsylvania.

"A person can also be charged with DUI for being under the influence of any controlled substance or alcohol," Reed said. "Troopers who are certified as drug recognition experts (DRE) receive special training to recognize the physiological signs of a wide range of controlled substances, including marijuana. The same standardized field sobriety test used for alcohol cases are effective for people under the influence of controlled substances."

And the risk of getting caught for a cannabis DUI can actually last for weeks after consuming a marijuana product: "THC (the main psychoactive compound in marijuana) is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood," American Addiction Centers states on their website.

"Even 30 days after the fact of using legally in Jersey, even if you just use it in New Jersey and drove home had to get your blood taken, you're going to get a DUI because in Pennsylvania, there's no requirement for impairment. So you would just have a DUI and record," Mandracchia said.

Mandracchia noted that getting caught for a DUI under such a situation could lead to jail time, hefty legal fines, a driver's license suspension and a criminal record.

"I tell you, I'd rather get possession of marijuana charges," Mandracchia said, adding that he expects DUI arrests to potentially increase in Pennsylvania in the near future.

According to Mandracchia, this is a particularly testy issue that needs to be addressed, as it also can affect those who use cannabis for medical purposes in Pennsylvania.

"A DUI under current cannabis laws is not necessarily a DUI as you're trained to believe; it doesn't mean you're impaired. It just means that you're a cannabis user and the stigma of being a cannabis user, the fact that it's in your blood, if you're a user, that's what gets you a DUI now," Mandracchia said.

While many advocates for marijuana use are celebrating New Jersey's decision to go completely legal— and hoping that it inspires their own states, including Pennsylvania, to follow suit— for now, they are advising potential marijuana tourists to play it safe in the Garden State.

"I'm happy for New Jersey and happy for cannabis, but people in Pennsylvania should be careful and cautious about it," Mandracchia said.

