ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Recreational pot legal in NJ April 21: Here's what PA residents need to know

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPMNh_0fEqHVgW00

This Thursday, New Jersey will commence legal marijuana sales through dispensaries across the state— but before you plan a trip to the Garden State, you might want to brush up on some of the details about getting your greens.

Over a year and a half after the special adoption of new personal use cannabis rules in New Jersey, seven medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreational cannabis at multiple locations across the state as of Thursday. So, what does this mean for residents of the Keystone State who may be interested in taking a trip across the border to procure some legal marijuana?

First, it helps to understand that yes, as a resident of Pennsylvania, you can purchase legal marijuana in New Jersey if you are over the age of 21, according to Toni-Anne Blake, communications director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Customers can pick up one ounce of dried flower, five grams of concentrates, resins, or oils, or 1,000 mgs of ingestible products like gummies.

"A purchase of a combination of products may be 1/2 ounce of dried flower plus 2 1/2 grams of concentrate, or 5 packages of gummies and 1/2 ounce of dried flower," the CRC's Recreational Use website states. "Available products will vary by dispensary. Perishable edibles like cookies and brownies are not available for purchase from any dispensary. The law allows adults 21 years and older to be in possession of 1 ounce total of cannabis and cannabis products."

But don't even think about driving back over to the commonwealth with any of that cannabis."It is illegal to transport cannabis across state lines," Blake said, advising visitors who wish to partake in marijuana to "Just spend the night when you come in from the Poconos."

Even New Jersey residents that vacation in the Poconos would be subject to Pa. state laws when it comes to cannabis, whether it is recreational or medicinal.

Poconos pot industry:Farm in Poconos first in world to achieve regenerative organic hemp certification

Crossing state lines with a cannabis product does violate federal law, meaning authorities could penalize you for doing so. And if you are found to be in possession of legally procured marijuana from New Jersey while in Pennsylvania, police may also take action.

"Marijuana is a Schedule I Controlled Substance in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As Pennsylvania’s law currently stands, a person can be charged by any law enforcement agency in Pennsylvania for illegal possession of marijuana," Lieutenant Adam Reed, director of Pennsylvania State Police's Communications Office, said.

And while police in Pennsylvania usually dismiss anything less than 30 grams of marijuana— a little over an ounce—to be under the line as far as drug trafficking charges go, there is some room for ambiguity that could result in some serious problems.

"You have to remember that there's other problems in that," Christopher Mandracchia, a trial attorney and founder of CDM Law who handles criminal and civil defense, general counsel services and cannabis-based legal matters, said.

"Edibles, drinks… you can get hit with bigger fines or issues with edibles because they treat them as weight. And the weight usually includes the (non cannabis) substance: let's say you have a pound of brownies. That's a pound of marijuana."

And while possession of a controlled substance can be enough of an issue on its own, even taking a toke while over in New Jersey could lead to complications of driving under the influence in Pennsylvania.

"A person can also be charged with DUI for being under the influence of any controlled substance or alcohol," Reed said. "Troopers who are certified as drug recognition experts (DRE) receive special training to recognize the physiological signs of a wide range of controlled substances, including marijuana. The same standardized field sobriety test used for alcohol cases are effective for people under the influence of controlled substances."

And the risk of getting caught for a cannabis DUI can actually last for weeks after consuming a marijuana product: "THC (the main psychoactive compound in marijuana) is detectable for up to 90 days in hair, anywhere between 3 days to a month or longer in urine (depending on how often the person uses), up to 48 hours in saliva, and up to 36 hours in blood," American Addiction Centers states on their website.

"Even 30 days after the fact of using legally in Jersey, even if you just use it in New Jersey and drove home had to get your blood taken, you're going to get a DUI because in Pennsylvania, there's no requirement for impairment. So you would just have a DUI and record," Mandracchia said.

Mandracchia noted that getting caught for a DUI under such a situation could lead to jail time, hefty legal fines, a driver's license suspension and a criminal record.

"I tell you, I'd rather get possession of marijuana charges," Mandracchia said, adding that he expects DUI arrests to potentially increase in Pennsylvania in the near future.

According to Mandracchia, this is a particularly testy issue that needs to be addressed, as it also can affect those who use cannabis for medical purposes in Pennsylvania.

"A DUI under current cannabis laws is not necessarily a DUI as you're trained to believe; it doesn't mean you're impaired. It just means that you're a cannabis user and the stigma of being a cannabis user, the fact that it's in your blood, if you're a user, that's what gets you a DUI now," Mandracchia said.

While many advocates for marijuana use are celebrating New Jersey's decision to go completely legal— and hoping that it inspires their own states, including Pennsylvania, to follow suit— for now, they are advising potential marijuana tourists to play it safe in the Garden State.

"I'm happy for New Jersey and happy for cannabis, but people in Pennsylvania should be careful and cautious about it," Mandracchia said.

— Brian Myszkowski covers the cannabis and hemp industries in the Poconos and is Senior Reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at bmyszkowski@gannett.com

Comments / 7

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Reed
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Dui#Marijuana Dispensaries#Crc#Recreational Use
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
414
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy