ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to return for final season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSwS3_0fEqHJL200

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said Wednesday that he’s returning to the Spartans for his final season of eligibility in 2022-23.

“I have loved playing college basketball and being part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years,” Hauser said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account.

“There have been challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.”

The 6-foot-9 Hauser began his career at Marquette and transferred before the 2019-20 season. He is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Hauser played in 35 games and averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.2 minutes per game. He made 40.8 percent of his 3-point attempts and shot 86.2 percent at the foul line.

The decision by Hauser is good news for coach Tom Izzo, who lost forward Gabe Brown and center Marcus Bingham Jr. to the 2022 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Thad Matta
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Greg Oden
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

How a Pelicans’ upset could help the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will enter the offseason looking to improve their roster and could end up bidding on one of several free agents who are playing well in the playoffs. One of those free agents (restricted) is Deandre Ayton, whose Phoenix Suns were upset at home in game two of their series with the New Orleans Pelicans.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Msu Basketball#Nba Draft
WILX-TV

Hauser returning to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forward Joey Hauser is returning to the hardwood at the Breslin Center for another year of eligibility. In his two seasons with Michigan State, the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a 37.5% from the three-point range. Hauser made...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
1077 WRKR

Umpire Allegedly Verbally Assaults University of Michigan Catcher

I have never been more disrespected by a man in my entire life!. Those were the final words U of M Dearborn Softball Catcher Haley Tiseo shared with the home plate umpire after allegedly suffering a barrage of verbal abuse, unfair calls and intimidation the entire game, and then apparently refusing to talk to her as an adult after the game ended. She recently posted about the experience to her Facebook and has not only written a letter to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference demanding swift action and a follow up to the actions she apparently received. In her post she discribes:
DEARBORN, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy