ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

South Carolina man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tsusp_0fEqH9b100

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside of a Union County home.

More News from WRBL

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded on Friday to a parking lot on N. Duncan Bypass in reference to an assault that happened at a house in the 200 block of Morris Circle.

Once officers arrived, they met with a woman who said an argument started between her and her boyfriend, Curtis Michael Parker, 39, after she saw a light coming from the upstairs of her house, where they lived together. She told officers that she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken and the area was sealed off by a tarp.

According to her, she questioned Parker about the light and he told her he was growing marijuana.

The police report said the fight started when the woman told Parker the relationship was over and he needed to get out.

The woman said Parker pushed her and started breaking things within the house. She said Parker also flooded the kitchen.

Once officers arrived at the house, they attempted to get Parker to the door but he would not come down the stairs. The officers went inside the house and Parker started walking down the stairs.

According to arrest warrants, Parker was growing over 100 pounds of marijuana inside the home and pushed the woman while threatening her with physical violence and damaged her cell phone in an attempt to get her to not call the police.

Parker was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana second-degree and domestic violence second-degree.

Parker is being held in the Union County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

Related
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Union County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Domestic Violence#Police
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy