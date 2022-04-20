Don’t Miss BlogHer Health 2022

BlogHer Health is on a mission to empower, educate and inspire you to live your best life. Join us in sunny LA on May 20th as we bring together passionate thought leaders, creators and health experts to celebrate and explore our individual and collective wellness.

Grab your ticket for a day jam-packed with networking opportunities, engaging discussions and immersive activations. Whether you’re a creator or entrepreneur looking to improve the health of your business and build your community, or a wellness enthusiast looking to discover new brands and emerging trends, we’ve got you covered.

To purchase your ticket to join us at Rolling Greens HERE . Make sure to claim your ticket today as in-person tickets are limited. If you’d like to apply for a BlogHer Scholarship, you can do so HERE .

To tune in to our free livestream, register HERE .

Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry. Any ticket holders who fail to provide proof of vaccination will be denied entry. All of BlogHer Health’s programming (weather permitting) will take place outdoors, but masks are strongly encouraged!

WHERE

ROLLING GREENS

1005 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA

& via free digital live-stream

WHEN

Friday, May 20th, 2022, 10AM PT – 5:30PM PT. Programming begins at 11AM PT.

We can’t wait! See you there.