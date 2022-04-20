ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Latest USA TODAY mock draft projects trade for Kyle Hamilton

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LQ5C_0fEqFMUH00

The 40-yard dash time of Kyle Hamilton has been widely discussed and used as a reason for him potentially dropping in next week’s NFL draft. Just how far might the former Notre Dame star who was thought by some to go as high as second overall fall?

USA TODAY has released their latest mock draft and Luke Easterling who put it together sees Hamilton falling and a team trading up to get an incredible talent just outside the top-10.

Projection: 11th overall, Kyle Hamilton to Houston Texans after trade with Washington Commanders

There seems to be a lot of smoke from most that Hamilton will fault. I won’t lie to you and pretend to know what NFL teams are thinking, nor will I be foolish enough to believe every word NFL general managers say leading up to the draft, but I will say if Hamilton is around at 11 that someone will be getting an incredible steal for that draft position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
City
Hamilton, TX
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#Texans#American Football#Notre Dame
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Shared Racy Honeymoon Photos

Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The happy couple, which got married in Hawaii earlier this year, also took a tropical vacation for their honeymoon. During the trip, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback played the role of Brittany’s photographer for her social media accounts....
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy