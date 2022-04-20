ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland Leads One Equity Partners on $2.75 Billion Fund Closing

 1 day ago

Kirkland & Ellis advised One Equity Partners on its oversubscribed eighth private equity fund, which topped its initial hard cap to...

Stilt Raises $114M Series A in Debt and Equity Funding

Stilt, a financial services startup focusing on assisting immigrants, raised $14 million in a Series A equity funding round and a $100 debt facility for loans to customers, according to reports. The equity funding was led by Link Ventures with participation by Petrushka Investments, Hillsven Capital, Gokul Rajaram, former Stripe...
ECONOMY
XPO Logistics expects $710 million in cash proceeds from sale of intermodal business

XPO Logistics Inc. XPO, +0.20% announced Friday that it expects cash proceeds of $710 million from the sale of its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics. The provider of freight transportation services said the unit had generated $1.2 billion of revenue in 2021, or 9.3% of total revenue of $12.81 billion, and had 700 employees. XPO said it will update its financial guidance when it reports first-quarter results, which is currently projected to be in early May, according to FactSet. "This divestiture simplifies our business model and moves our capital structure closer to investment-grade -- two priorities in our strategic plan to unlock significantly more value for our stakeholders," said Chief Executive Brian Jacobs. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has slipped 1.6% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
MARKETS
Goodwin Guides Bregal Sagemount’s Investment in PayArc

Goodwin Procter said it advised Bregal Sagemount on the New York-based private equity firm’s investment in PayArc, a provider of payment technology to merchants of all sizes. No financial details where disclosed for the transaction. Greenwich, Connecticut-based PayArc processes over $3 billion in omnichannel payments volume annually, for a...
BUSINESS
Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
What does it mean to take a public company private?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk has launched an ambitious $43 billion takeover bid for Twitter that he promises would bring big changes to the service. And as part of that plan, the eccentric entrepreneur said he would need to take the publicly-traded company private.
BUSINESS
Private Equity
Economy
Markets
Goldman Execs are Paying Themselves a Cut of the Bank's Private Funds

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
MARKETS
Wall Street bonuses hit record high

Wall Street firms have figured out a way to beat inflation for their employees: Just hike annual bonuses to record amounts. The average Wall Street bonus for 2021 hit a record high of $257,500, up 20% from $213,700 the year before, according to estimates released Wednesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
BUSINESS
Instacart slashes valuation by nearly 40% to $24 bln

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery delivery company Instacart slashed its valuation by nearly 40% to about $24 billion, the company said on Thursday, citing recent market turbulence. The company, a pandemic darling as doorstep delivery boomed, was valued at $39 billion in a funding round in March last year,...
ECONOMY
Allianz Gets Proxy Adviser’s Backing After Hedge Fund Implosions

Allianz’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled next month. after multi-billion dollar hedge fund losses, recommending shareholders sign off on the supervisory and management boards’ actions at the annual shareholder meeting next month. The adviser said that while it believes the company’s exposure to legal risks from the so-called...
BUSINESS
Investor Bill Ackman Dumps $1.1 Billion of Netflix Shares

The hedge fund managed by billionaire American investor Bill Ackman has sold its entire investment in Netflix, Ackman revealed in a letter to Pershing Square Capital investors Wednesday. In January, Ackman told shareholders (also in a letter) that his firm had been investing in Netflix over time and that Pershing...
Citrix’s $17 Billion Vista, Elliott Deal Draws Suit Before Vote

Citrix Systems Inc. investors filed suit Wednesday in Delaware over claims that the company’s $16.5 billion sale to Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management—set for a vote Thursday—is an underpriced attempt to head off a hostile takeover by an activist fund following its buyout playbook. The...
DELAWARE STATE
Katten Adds Private Wealth Partner Kevin Keen in Dallas Office

Attorney Kevin T. Keen has joined Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP as a partner in the private wealth practice in Dallas, the law firm announced Tuesday. Keen serves ultra-high net-worth individuals and their private enterprises, family offices, and fiduciaries on the tax, structuring, compliance, and business issues encountered when they interact with the U.S., according to Katten.
DALLAS, TX
Amazon Europe Unit Paid No Taxes on $55 Billion Sales in 2021

Amazon.com Inc. ’s main European retail business reported 1.16 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of losses in 2021, which allowed the company to pay no income tax and receive 1 billion euros in tax credits, corporate filings seen by Bloomberg show. The Luxembourg-based business recorded sales of 51.3 billion euros...
BUSINESS
Blackstone Drops $13 Billion on Student Housing Developer

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
Coded Tip Aided Lawyer’s $1.2 Million in Inside Trades, SEC Says

A lawyer made $1.2 million trading on inside information a close friend provided in a coded message about the merger of two geothermal energy companies, the SEC alleges in federal court in New York Wednesday. Moshe Strugano learned that Ormat Technologies Inc., where his friend Rinat Gazit worked as head...
ECONOMY

