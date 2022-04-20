Suspect in Custody After Shooting Pinellas Park Police Officer

A Pinellas Park police officer is recovering after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call last night.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said a woman locked herself in a bathroom at a Cicle K at Ulmerton and 49th, saying her boyfriend had threatened her.

Officer Jacob Derr tried to talk to the suspect, 24-year-old Calvin Brockington, but was shot in the right bicep. "It shattered the bone in his arm," Gulatieri said at a late night news conference. "He was incapacitated, disabled at that point. He was shot in the right arm, he's right-handed, and couldn't take his gun out to return fire."

Brockington then hijacked a car, fired a shot at another officer, and drove away. Officers followed, and Brockington eventually headed south on 275, and eventually ended up in the 900 block of 22nd Ave. South in St. Petersburg. "At that point, deputies rammed his car," Gualtieri said. "They disabled him, and took him into custody."

Brockington is facing a host of criminal charges. Derr is expected to be okay.

You can watch Sheriff Gualtieri's news conference below.

photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office