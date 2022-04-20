ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Suspect in Custody After Shooting Pinellas Park Police Officer

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EYGK_0fEqCnIp00

A Pinellas Park police officer is recovering after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call last night.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said a woman locked herself in a bathroom at a Cicle K at Ulmerton and 49th, saying her boyfriend had threatened her.

Officer Jacob Derr tried to talk to the suspect, 24-year-old Calvin Brockington, but was shot in the right bicep. "It shattered the bone in his arm," Gulatieri said at a late night news conference. "He was incapacitated, disabled at that point. He was shot in the right arm, he's right-handed, and couldn't take his gun out to return fire."

Brockington then hijacked a car, fired a shot at another officer, and drove away. Officers followed, and Brockington eventually headed south on 275, and eventually ended up in the 900 block of 22nd Ave. South in St. Petersburg. "At that point, deputies rammed his car," Gualtieri said. "They disabled him, and took him into custody."

Brockington is facing a host of criminal charges. Derr is expected to be okay.

You can watch Sheriff Gualtieri's news conference below.

photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Man accused of exposing himself at Wawa gas station in St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police. St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps. McLean then […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#Domestic Violence#Ulmerton#Sheriff Gualtieri
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator in Florida

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with an 11-foot alligator near Tampa. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when a 59-year-old man was driving east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.
LITHIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy