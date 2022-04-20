ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Councilwoman working to resolve traffic issues at Starbucks drive-thru on the Westside

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTYCx_0fEqCcaq00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Councilwoman is urging quick and decisive action to resolve dangerous traffic conditions outside a local Starbucks.

The traffic backs up onto the main road and many say its wreaking havoc for drivers and pedestrians.

STORY: ‘It’s a hell to pay:’ Nassau County jury awards woman millions in Starbucks drive-thru lawsuit

Cars are seen idling at the Starbucks, waiting for their coffee, as drivers pass by at more than 50 mph.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan went to the Starbucks on Roosevelt Boulevard and was told that there have been several complaints about the traffic.

Councilwoman Randy DeFoor said she’s had more than 400 people comment and complain about the issue, saying that shows it’s a clear problem.

STORY: Starbucks workers at two Jacksonville locations receiving ballots for union vote

The drive-thru spills onto U.S. 17, which is a state road, so DeFoor got in touch with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Pictures and videos given to Action News Jax show the coffee rush and how many cars are forced to sit on U.S. 17 as drivers go by.

FDOT recommended that the corporation move their markers to have vehicles enter the drive-thru from Beverly Avenue and not allow vehicles to enter the drive-thru from U.S. 17.

STORY: Starbucks location in Jacksonville joins nationwide unionization push

The report from FDOT also stated that at one point in February, there were several stopped vehicles, both Starbucks customers and people trying to drive, blocking the nearby Waffle House.

DeFoor said she brought these recommendations to Starbucks.

“We met with Starbucks, we provided with the FDOT report they asked, their response was basically try to speed up their process to get the coffee out faster,” DeFoor said.

STORY: Starbucks halts stock buybacks as Schultz returns

The area itself is also a ground lease, so DeFoor said she is also in contact with the owner of the property looking for immediate change.

In the meantime, DeFoor said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has put up a sign letting drivers know of the potential danger.

Starbucks sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“We’re committed to listening to the needs of our customers and community members and always upholding a safe experience at our stores. We have been and continue to work directly with FDOT, The Jax Sheriff’s Office and Councilwoman DeFoor to address these concerns in addition to making modifications both in our café and in the drive-thru.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Drive Thru#Vehicles#Action News Jax#Fdot
WOKV

‘Speechless’: Trooper stops truck with no door, windows heading to school pickup

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — A driver in a pickup truck missing doors, windows and even seat belts was heading to pick up a child from school, until police stopped him. British Columbia Highway Patrol shared a photo of the vehicle in desperate need of repairs on Twitter, without a caption. A reply in the thread from BC Mounted Patrol says, “I was so speechless I didn’t bother with a caption.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Action News Jax

JSO conducts traffic stop for no tail lights, finds drugs in a surprising place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver pulled over for a broken tail light was arrested after police reported finding a laundry list of drugs inside his car. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the driver had hundreds of grams of fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, powdered cocaine, live shotgun shells, a loaded .45-caliber magazine, and a 9 mm pistol with a loaded drum magazine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

904 and more: New Northeast Florida area code gets backing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Narcotics officers raid townhome on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Armed undercover narcotics officers raided a townhome Tuesday afternoon on Dean Road near Beach Boulevard next door to a daycare center. It wasn’t immediately clear what investigators found during their search. Multiple witnesses told News4JAX that one person appeared to have been taken into custody.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Weeklong observance of crime victims begins Monday in Jacksonville

Jacksonville FL — This Monday the City of Jacksonville will kick off a weeklong list of events to honor and help victims of crime. This is part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights week that’s being held through Saturday, April 30th. We’re told the observance is to bring awareness of the struggles victims have and to highlight ways that they can get help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy