Jacksonville Councilwoman working to resolve traffic issues at Starbucks drive-thru on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Councilwoman is urging quick and decisive action to resolve dangerous traffic conditions outside a local Starbucks.

The traffic backs up onto the main road and many say its wreaking havoc for drivers and pedestrians.

Cars are seen idling at the Starbucks, waiting for their coffee, as drivers pass by at more than 50 mph.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan went to the Starbucks on Roosevelt Boulevard and was told that there have been several complaints about the traffic.

Councilwoman Randy DeFoor said she’s had more than 400 people comment and complain about the issue, saying that shows it’s a clear problem.

The drive-thru spills onto U.S. 17, which is a state road, so DeFoor got in touch with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Pictures and videos given to Action News Jax show the coffee rush and how many cars are forced to sit on U.S. 17 as drivers go by.

FDOT recommended that the corporation move their markers to have vehicles enter the drive-thru from Beverly Avenue and not allow vehicles to enter the drive-thru from U.S. 17.

The report from FDOT also stated that at one point in February, there were several stopped vehicles, both Starbucks customers and people trying to drive, blocking the nearby Waffle House.

DeFoor said she brought these recommendations to Starbucks.

“We met with Starbucks, we provided with the FDOT report they asked, their response was basically try to speed up their process to get the coffee out faster,” DeFoor said.

The area itself is also a ground lease, so DeFoor said she is also in contact with the owner of the property looking for immediate change.

In the meantime, DeFoor said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has put up a sign letting drivers know of the potential danger.

Starbucks sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“We’re committed to listening to the needs of our customers and community members and always upholding a safe experience at our stores. We have been and continue to work directly with FDOT, The Jax Sheriff’s Office and Councilwoman DeFoor to address these concerns in addition to making modifications both in our café and in the drive-thru.”

