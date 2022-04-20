Boynton Beach City Manager Fired Amid Uproar Over Teen's Death

Photo: CBS 12

A Boynton Beach official who was criticized for her response to the death of a black teen is now out of a job.

The city commission Tuesday night voted to fire Lori LaVerriere, effective immediately, after almost 15 years on the job.

LaVerriere, who's white, had been criticized for her response to a crash last year that killed 13-year-old Stanley Davis III on a dirt bike while he was being followed by a police officer.

Mayor Ty Penserga called the move a necessary change and a difficult decision.

LaVerriere says she's not shocked and doesn't take it personally.

FHP has cleared the cop who pursued the teen of any wrongdoing, but he is in the middle of an internal affairs investigation.

LaVerriere last Friday named Assistant Police Chief Vanessa Snow as interim-Chief after Michael Gregory announced his resignation. He steps down officially this Friday.

Now the city must appoint someone to fill LaVerriere's shoes.