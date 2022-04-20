ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh City Council votes to hold short-term rentals bill

By Shelby Cassesse
Pittsburgh City Council will take more time to work on a bill that would regulate short-term rentals in the city.

Council voted to hold the bill for three weeks, allowing more time to work with other organizations, as well as hold a public hearing.

Councilman Bobby Wilson said they're considering an option that would help officers identify and get information about short-term rentals like AirBNB's just by looking at them.

“Something like a QR code or actual information on the window, and then a number for the individual that would be responsible, or have to pick up the phone if there is an issue.”

The bill would also require short term rental owners to have a license and have a log of guests accessible to the city.

It comes after two teenagers were killed, several others injured during a shooting at a Northside Airbnb over the weekend.

