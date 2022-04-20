ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

By Marsha Badger
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gy0Un_0fEqCLmb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htrho_0fEqCLmb00

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Style icon, actress, model, and Diana Ross mini-me Tracee Ellis Ross knows a thing or two about creating memorable fashion moments. The Black-ish actress, who commemorated the series finale of the hit show with an appearance on
Jimmy Kimmel Live , was spotted giving runway realness on the streets of Los Angeles in a sequin and feather Kevin Germanier dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lxn8i_0fEqCLmb00

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ross partnered the look with yellow Christian Louboutin pumps, and she styled her hair in a low bun, with two braids framing the front of her face. If you think the front of the dress is stunning, the open back will give you chills.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

The Pattern haircare entrepreneur shared a few images of herself in the sparkly dress with the caption, “To all the men I’ve loved before.” I don’t know about you, but if I were one of Ross’s ex-lovers, I’d be loading my “hey, big head” texts right about now. Not only does the 49-year-old look amazing, her style and confidence takes it to another level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ3eJ_0fEqCLmb00

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ross is known for her fun, avante garde, and sometimes daring looks on the red carpet. I’m excited to see what look she brings to the upcoming Met Gala. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Ross on the red carpet?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Celebs Like Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé Love This Gucci x Balenciaga FW21 Blazer

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Impromptu Bathroom Shoots Are Back

Tracee Ellis Ross’s spur-of-the-moment bathroom photoshoots made for a pleasant distraction during lockdown – and much to our delight, they’ve made a return to her Instagram feed. Ross, who’s currently promoting the series finale of ABC’s Black-ish, took a moment out of her jam-packed schedule to praise Bottega Veneta’s recently appointed creative director, Matthieu Blazy, for his ability to make clothes “that allow me to feel like a billion bucks”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Makes a Rosy Arrival in Plunging Accordion Dress & Platform Sandals on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the 2022 Oscars tonight in Los Angeles. Serena and her sister Venus Williams attended to support the cast of “King Richard.” The tennis champions, who were portrayed in the Academy Award-nominated film by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, had the honor of opening the show by introducing Beyoncé’s performance of “Be Alive.” Williams, who works with stylist Jason Bolden, looked incredible in a custom plunging accordion-style pink Gucci gown with black floral detailing on the bust and shoulders. The garment also included a modest train and...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Christian Louboutin
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Sequined Dress & Bejeweled Sandals on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight on ABC’s pre-show and she made sure to dress the part for the glamorous occasion. Hilton opted for a light pink sequin-covered V-neck gown featuring long, feather-embellished cape sleeves from Jenny Packham’s fall ’21 collection. The spring-ready look by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers gave just a glimpse of her high-heels, which appeared to be a sandal style adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Tonight, the French Sole collaborator, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is will be discussing Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lenny Kravitz Goes Glam Rock in Mesh Tank Top With Leather Pants & Heels for Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lenny Kravitz served a lesson in rock and roll style in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The legendary musician arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling silver mesh tank, which included a low draped neckline and flowing back. Paired with slim-fitting black leather pants, Kravitz’s look was pure rock glamour. The star accessorized with layered silver necklaces, as well as a delicate drop earring and rounded sunglasses. When it came to shoes, Kravitz took an equally rebellious route and slipped on a pair of heeled boots. Instantly streamlining his look,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Rb Bauer Griffin#Christian
tvinsider.com

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Get Emotional Over Final ‘black-ish’ Scene (VIDEO)

The end is near for the long-running ABC sitcom black-ish (which finales on April 19) and for TV Guide Magazine‘s recent cover story this reporter had the honor of talking to creator Kenya Barris, showrunner Courtney Lilly and most of the cast. And it seemed like a good time to also get stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross together to talk about playing married couple Dre and Rainbow Johnson.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Simone Ashley Wore a Sheer Gucci Skirt to the Bridgerton Premiere

Simone Ashley skipped the corset (and all the pain that goes with it) for the London premiere of Bridgerton's sophomore season, which will grace your Netflix queue on March 25. For the bash — which was just as lavish as one of the show's balls — Ashley and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, went about as far from Regency England as possible with a Gucci outfit that included a see-through lacy skirt trimmed in pleated green velvet and a white crop top with a unique, scene-stealing exaggerated ruffle collar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy