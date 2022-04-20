ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wealthy Homebuyers In NYC Are Insisting On This One Unusual Change

By Desirée O
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Real estate in New York City doesn't come cheap. Plus, now there's one unusual thing that wealthy homebuyers in the metropolitan area want in their...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: NYC Mayor Adams says it’s one rule for millionaires and one for normal workers with his new vaccine rule

On Thursday morning, the mayor of New York City stood up at Citi Field and had two principled options open to him.The first: double-down on the employer vaccine mandate he claims to passionately support. The second: celebrate the fact that 95 percent of New York adults have at least one shot, and lift the mandate for all.Instead, at the home of the New York Mets baseball team, Eric Adams struck out, managing to pull off the pandemic miracle of uniting pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.Some background: NYC requires most workers to provide proof of vaccination to their employer. But exceptions are...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Bronx, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
Bronx, NY
Real Estate
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Business
Bronx, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Real Estate
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says City Government Will Not Work With Wells Fargo Over ‘Persisting Track Record of Discrimination’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city government would not open any new accounts with Wells Fargo Bank over its discriminatory lending practices and numerous racial discrimination lawsuits. Wells Fargo has faced racial discrimination lawsuits from employees and customers, including Black and Hispanic homeowners. Additionally, a Bloomberg News...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Miller
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#The New York Times#Curbed New York
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Is Home To One Of The Bluest Lakes In The Country

If you're looking for a beautiful blue lake in Upstate New York, you are in luck. We are home to one of the bluest in the United States. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS New York

Developers complete 1,000 NYCHA apartment renovations

NEW YORK - Major renovations are underway across 16 New York City Housing Authority properties in Upper Manhattan. Private developers started demo one year ago, but they aim to show the transformation is about more than the buildings.These days, Olga Lauriano is proud to show off her home. She serves as tenant association president at 99 Fort Washington, where she has lived for 22 years."The apartments were completely falling apart and nobody was listening to us," Lauriano said about her previous experiences.Some areas still show where the hospital-turned-subsidized senior living turned into a nightmare, with leaky ceilings and plumbing problems...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 25 of the lowest-paying jobs in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The average New York City resident makes more than $71,000 a year. But there are some jobs that make much less than others. Data journalism website Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the New York City metro area, which includes Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In New York, the annual mean wage is $71,050, or 26% higher than the national mean of $56,310, according to data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three lucky New Yorkers won $50,000 each in the most recent Powerball drawing, according tot he New York Lottery. Each third-prize winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. They’re from the Monday night drawing. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 8-33-55-59-62; the Powerball is 18. People who purchased […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy