ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poll: Amid surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRHdE_0fEqBURh00

( NewsNation ) — In the event of another COVID-19 surge, Americans would largely support renewed mask mandates, vaccine mandates and even new stay-home orders, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Wednesday .

The poll was conducted Sunday and Monday. Recent mask rule changes and lifting of travel restrictions did not factor into the polling.

Voters’ fears of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained virtually unmoved since last month, with 63.2% saying they were at least somewhat concerned about the pandemic, a negligible change of one point since late March. When asked which was a bigger threat — COVID-19, inflation, unemployment or crime — 20% indicated they still feared the virus’s threat.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, whether you’re small-government or big-government, you expect a certain level of competency from your state, local and federal government on (virus response), and I think you’re seeing this directly in some of these poll numbers,” said Decision Desk HQ adviser Scott Tranter.

What happens now in the post-mask world of travel?

This comes as many of the final federal COVID-19 restrictions were melting away. On Monday, a Florida judge said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority by enacting a national mask mandate on planes, trains and in transit hubs, a ruling that triggered an end to mandates across the country .

On Tuesday, though, the Department of Justice said it would appeal that ruling if the CDC makes a request .

At the same time, cases are begi n ning to rise nationally once again, caused by a mutant called BA.2, which is thought to be about 30% more contagious. The new variant prompted a renewed lockdown in Shanghai, China , that’s resulted in global supply chain issues and severe food shortages. Closer to home, Philadelphia on Monday became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

The CDC said Tuesday that 90% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were made up of the highly contagious omicron sub-variant, and Reuters reports the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S. stood at 34,972 as of April 16, up 23.4% from the previous week.

Do I have to wear a mask on my flight? Here’s where major airlines stand

With that backdrop, large majorities of those polled by NewsNation indicated support for renewed pandemic restrictions in the event of a new COVID-19 surge:

  • About 64% at least somewhat favored new mask mandates
  • 59% said they’d at least somewhat support vaccine mandates
  • About 52% said they could get behind new stay-home orders that included ordering nonessential businesses to be shut down

As of Tuesday, the CDC reported 66% of the population has been “fully” inoculated with either one shot of the Janssen vaccine or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Only 45% of the country has received first booster doses, with nearly 50% of the eligible population opting out.

There have been more than 80.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 989,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the full poll here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Poll: Why Utahns say its time to treat COVID-19 like other diseases

More than three-quarters of Utahns support Gov. Spencer Cox’s “steady state” COVID-19 plan to start treating the virus like the flu and other diseases with limited outbreaks rather than as an ongoing emergency, according to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. And while 40% of...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Food Shortages#Mandates#Shanghai#Americans#Republican#Democrat
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Daily Mail

Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet

New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers'. On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative.
HEALTH
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Black Enterprise

Kamala Harris Demands Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the word out on the Black maternal health crisis during Black Maternal Health Week. With studies showing how Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, the VP has deemed it a “national crisis.” Harris took to the University of California on Thursday to call out the United States for having the worst maternal mortality rate among all developed countries, HuffPost reported.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy