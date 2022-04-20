ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten to keep football championship in Indianapolis through 2024

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis, the only home the Big Ten’s football championship game has ever known, will keep the game for at least the next three seasons.

Already scheduled to host the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in December, Indy was awarded the league’s title games in 2023 and 2024, with Lucas Oil Stadium remaining as the host venue.

“We are thrilled that Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium will continue to be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game through 2024,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Indianapolis has demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in an easily walkable city that provides great experiences and memories for student-athletes and fans alike. We look forward to the opportunity to continue making a lasting impact in the community and deeply appreciate our strong partnership with the city of Indianapolis and Indiana Sports Corp.”

Its host since the conference moved to divisions and added a football championship game in 2011, Indianapolis has become synonymous with the Big Ten title game in the way Atlanta is with the SEC’s championship.

The game, matching the winners of the league’s East and West divisions, has emerged as a central late-fall event on Indianapolis’ sports calendar. Last year’s meeting between Michigan and Iowa was the best-attended in its history, at 67,183 fans.

“Indianapolis has been a fabulous location,” Big Ten Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer Diana Sabau told IndyStar. “Indianapolis has done a tremendous job year over year evolving to fit the needs of the fan experience, and really growing with the Big Ten Conference and providing new and different opportunities for unique fan engagement.”

Currently, the conference is scheduling showpiece events like the football title game in two-year cycles, with a request-for-proposal process used to determine site locations.

The conference presents the results of that process to its members — a group comprised of the conference’s athletic directors, senior woman administrators and faculty athletics representatives — who ultimately select host sites. Indianapolis’ pitch proved strongest, meaning the Big Ten Championship Game will remain where it has always been for at least the next three seasons.

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled in the Big Ten member institutions’ decision to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said in a statement to IndyStar. “After hosting the annual championship game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game will be played Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in its traditional slot on the first Saturday in December.

“We’re tremendously fortunate to have a great partner in Lucas Oil, and the Sports Corp, and downtown Indy, the whole community getting behind this championship weekend,” Sabau said. “They continue to go above and beyond and really provide that extra benefit.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten to keep football championship in Indianapolis through 2024

