Ankeny, IA

Peterson: Ankeny’s JJ Kohl is a big-time recruiting win for Iowa State football and Matt Campbell

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Nice recruiting get for Matt Campbell?

Not necessarily.

Great get?

That’s closer.

However, the conversation ends up, successfully adding Ankeny quarterback JJ Kohl to Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class is beyond significant. It’s a big-time recruiting grab at the most important position in sports.

The 6-foot-6 Kohl will be a true freshman when 2022 starter Hunter Dekkers is a junior. He’ll be in his first collegiate season when Ashton Cook and Rocco Becht are sophomores.

It’s a preferred depth-chart scenario for a program that’s been built from grass-roots soil that includes potential stars from right here in the State of Iowa.

Dekkers is from West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa. Cook attended Iowa City Regina. The expected 2022 starting offensive line includes Tyler Miller from Scranton, Trevor Downing from Creston, and Jake Remsburg from West Des Moines Valley.

For Campbell, recruiting starts at home, a promise he’s kept since vowing in the winter of 2015, when accepting the job, that he’d work his tail off to secure our state’s top players.

“Recruiting in Iowa has to be important to us,” Campbell said shortly after his hiring. “We can go into the Midwest. We play an exciting brand of football, and (recruits) have a chance to be in the forefront of that.”

Look at the 2022 class: Four played high school ball in Iowa, including Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo, the top-ranked recruit in the class of Cyclones’ true freshmen this season.

And now Kohl, who picked Iowa State over the likes of Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi State, Memphis, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

Jamie Kohl’s son is the sixth-ranked recruit since Campbell’s been at Iowa State, per the 247sports web site — behind Joe Scates, Jirehl Brock, Deyo, Dekkers and Breece Hall

He’s Iowa State’s No. 12 recruit since rankings became a thing in 2000. Packers’ receiver Allen Lazard, a Paul Rhoads recruit, was No. 1. Kohl is the No. 17 quarterback recruit nationally in a 2023 class, led by a generational recruit in Arch Manning.

I carefully read the first-person essay Kohl provided The Register’s Alyssa Hertel Monday. His comments were enlightening.

That’s the Campbell way. He spots talent early. He researches. He offers a scholarship. Sometimes it doesn’t work as planned. Other times, like with the Kohl commitment, it does.

That brotherhood extends to the players’ lounge, where there have been sometimes-heated games of pool. Then there’s the story about what happened when some members of the team visited the Campbells at their home.

“I’d like to roast (Charlie Kolar) for a while right now, because I know he gives me a lot (of trash talk) when he’s up here,” Campbell once said while at the interview podium. “But for Charlie — what’s so impressive about Chuck is he’s as high-end of a competitor as I’ve been around.

“My favorite story is, it’s him, and (Greg) Eisworth playing me and Mike Rose in pickleball on my driveway. Now, I am undefeated; I’m going to state that right now.

“We get down to the last point, and you would think we are literally fourth-and-1 on the 1-yard line. Now remember, we won — me and Mike. We beat them. Make sure that makes (the paper).

“But Chuck’s reaction for an hour was he was so mad, he wanted to play another round. We weren’t playing another round, because I won. That was it.”

That’s a credit to offensive coordinator Tom Manning and quarterbacks coach Joel Lanning. Purdy finished his fabulous four-season career either owning or sharing 32 school records. He left as the winningest quarterback in Iowa State history.

“Brock Purdy — the one thing that we really kind of hang our hat on in terms of offensive football in our room is we feel his toughness,” Manning said. “Brock Purdy has paved the way for young people in our program. He’s inspired a lot of people in our program, whether it’s coaches or younger players. Every day, he’s on a pursuit to be the best that he can be. It’s the same every day.

“Anybody that’s been an Iowa State football fan for a long time, I don’t think that they will ever forget Brock Purdy and what he’s been able to do over his career at Iowa State.”

Jamie Kohl was one of the top place-kickers in Iowa State history. As for his son’s comment …

Sounds pretty level-headed to me.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

