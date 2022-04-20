ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerry Rice recalls concerns about not being drafted: 'I downplayed everything'

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IynFI_0fEqBI6D00

Jerry Rice is easily the greatest receiver in 49ers history but he is also arurgbly the best to ever to it at the position.

However, coming out of small Mississippi Valley State, Rice was concerned that he wouldn't even be taken in the 1985 NFL Draft.

Despite destroying opposing secondaries in college and being named a two-time D1 AA All-American, Rice feared that if he wasn't selected in the draft, he'd have to face disappointment in front of his family and friends.

“To be honest, I never thought I was going to get drafted ,” Rice told Fox News. “I downplayed everything because I didn’t want that disappointment of getting up here and then come down in disappointment if it didn’t happen. A lot of my friends, a lot of people around me, were saying that ‘Hey, you’re going to get drafted, you’re going to get drafted.’ But you know, I downplayed it and I got drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s just like something I’ll never forget.”

As we now know, Rice was selected by Bill Walsh's 49ers who were fresh off winning a Super Bowl against the Dolphins in 1985. The Hall of Famer retold the story of the moment when Walsh called him while he was at his brothers' one-bedroom apartment and how excited he was about playing with guys like Joe Montana, Dwight Clark and Ronnie Lott.

"I have one camera guy and I get the call from the greatest coach ever, Bill Walsh. And it was so cool. Here I am, I’m on the phone and I’m just smiling to myself." Rice said. "And then after I hung the phone up, I said, ‘Oh my God, they just won the Super Bowl. They just won the Super Bowl against the Miami Dolphins at Stanford University. I’m gonna get a chance to meet (Joe) Montana, Dwight Clark, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig. All these great players. Oh my God. Where can I fit in?' But I had to pinch myself, man, and it was a dream come true."

Rice was drafted in the first round but things got off to a slow start in San Francisco. He claimed that during practices his rookie season, he caught everything from Montana, but during games, that same performance wouldn't translate over.

"When I first came in, I said, ‘I’m gonna catch everything from Montana. Everything Montana throws me I’m gonna catch it. I got to win his confidence over.’ I was catching everything at practice but then during ball games and during preseason, I was dropping everything. I remember getting booed. I remember the media getting so down on me and saying, ‘Hey, look how can you go draft this guy out of Mississippi Valley State University from a small school like that and he’s dropping footballs? It’s just no way. He’s gonna be a bust,’" he said.

After a rough rookie season that only saw him record 927 receiving yards for three touchdowns, Rice thanked his coaches, teammates, and the rest of the 49ers organization for helping him fight through the adversity and become the player he became.

"So, I had some adversity right from the start and I was able to fight through that because of my coaches, the organization, my teammates. They got me through it because they were seeing it during practice. But now I just had to transition that to the football field on Sundays, those Mondays, those preseason games and those regular-season games."

Whatever change Rice made worked immediately the next season, accounting for over 1500 yards and 15 touchdowns. The NFL legend also offered up some advice about prospects who may be suffering the same type of feeling as they await to hear their names called in Las Vegas.

"I think you’re going to go through adversity and you’re gonna have to be able to fight through it. If you get knocked down, you got to get back up," Rice said "The most important thing that I did was that I surrounded myself. I made sure I watched what the veterans like the Montanas, like the Clarks, all of those guys, how they conducted themselves, how they prepared for a game, and you got there and play the game and be productive. So, that’s going to be very important, but you got to work."

Rice finished his illustrious career winning three Super Bowls with the 49ers and was a 10-time All-Pro. He also holds the all-time records for receptions, (1,549) yards, (22,895), and touchdowns. (197)

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Executive Goes Public Against Russell Wilson, Broncos

The biggest trade in Broncos franchise history will prove futile in challenging the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy. This, the judgment of an anonymous NFL executive who claimed Denver is still seen as a divisional basement-dweller despite its bombshell acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. “It seems like they are being...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Joe Montana
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Dolphins#49ers#American Football#Fox News
NBC Sports

Packers draft picks 2022: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks, order for every round

The Green Bay Packers saw their 2021 season end with an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with Robbie Gould nailing a 45-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds to win the game 13-10 for San Francisco in front of a devastated Lambeau Crowd. Despite the early playoff exit, Aaron Rodgers’ season was impressive enough to earn him his second-straight MVP award (and fourth overall) – the 38-year-old finished the regular season with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and led the Packers to an NFC North title at 13-4.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXI: Raiders Signing Adams Rocks NFL

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week. We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing...
NFL
The Spun

What Deebo Samuel Reportedly Told The San Francisco 49ers

The biggest story in the NFL this week revolves around San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. It was announced on Wednesday that he officially requested a trade. Some reports have indicated that Samuel is uncomfortable with his current role in San Francisco. On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided the latest on this situation.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Which teams could target Deebo? Could 49ers package Jimmy G?

Now that All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel has placed himself on the trade market, the 49ers are certain to get a few phone calls in the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Samuel is among a group of three-year veteran wideouts who will likely sign new contracts this...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy