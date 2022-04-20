ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top QB on some teams' draft boards reportedly isn't Malik Willis nor Kenny Pickett

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzNsY_0fEqBFS200

If Desmond Ridder goes high in the upcoming NFL Draft, don’t be surprised. Apparently, he’s impressed some teams.

For months, the two men considered to be the top quarterbacks in the draft are Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett. There’s no sure-thing quarterback prospect this year, leading to loads of uncertainty about how high or low guys will be taken, and who will get taken soonest after Willis and Pickett.

But Todd McShay is cautioning against assuming it’ll be Willis and Pickett going first.

“There’s really not that big of a difference when you watch the tape,” McShay said on "NFL Live" ( which you can hear in podcast form above ) about Pickett and Ridder. “I have Pickett at 21 right now, I’ve got Ridder at 32 and I’ve been preaching this whole past month that – everyone’s talking about Pickett or Willis, Willis or Pickett to be the first quarterback and these guys are locked in. Well, I’ve got news for you, there’s not a big gap from Pickett down to Ridder, and there are some teams that I have talked to that think Ridder is the number one quarterback, that they have him as the No. 1 quarterback on their board. So there’s a lot of different opinions in the league.

“I’ll say this with Ridder: his maturity and the way he’s handled himself in interviews and 1-on-1 time with NFL teams is part of the reason why we’re talking about a rise, if you will. His play we all knew about, they all studied the tape, but when you get with him and see what he’s been through in his life, the maturity that he has and how willing he is – he’s a gym rat, he loves ball, it’s 24/7, and they see that. Teams can’t be fooled by that portion of it, and I think it’s really come out.”

Ridder was a four-year starter in college at Cincinnati, and he took a substantial jump as a junior and senior. Typically good at limiting mistakes, the 22-year-old tossed 30- touchdowns with eight interceptions over 3,334 yards as a senior. He can make things happen with his feet, as well, rushing at least 98 times and 355 yards every season in college. In our mock draft two weeks ago , we had him going to the Detroit Lions with the last pick of the first round.

If teams really are hellbent on taking Willis or Pickett in the first round, then Ridder could be a nice value find at the back of the first round or into the second. Or, who knows, maybe he’ll slingshot ahead of one of the top two.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Giants Trade Features Saquon Barkley To Los Angeles

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of needs. They would love to add more draft capital so that they can take more bites of the apple, find young players to fill out the roster and hopefully flourish into high-level players. A trade involving running back Saquon Barkley could be in play and the Los Angeles Rams might be a team to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Jets Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in 2021 due to a rare blood disorder. He opened up about his condition last August. “In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Lions#American Football
WPXI Pittsburgh

Record 8 teams head into NFL draft without 1st-round pick

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams should have plenty of company sitting out the first round of the NFL draft next week. The franchise that hasn't made a selection in round one since taking Jared Goff in 2016 and doesn't currently have another first-round pick until 2024, is set to be joined by a record seven other teams that have traded away their first-round picks in what has become a growing trend in recent years.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Howell first QB off the board after trade, Jaguars take Aidan Hutchinson No. 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in less than a week, and I'm convinced it will be the most boring first round we've seen in a long time. Now, when I say it'll be boring, I don't mean that we know what all the picks will be because we don't. I mean there won't be many trades or shocking picks. The moments when a team makes a surprising move up to grab a player are the moments you remember most from NFL drafts, but teams don't often make big moves in the first round unless they're going for a quarterback. With the 2022 QB class being what it is -- I'll be nice and label it "uninspiring" -- it's difficult to imagine a lot of movement.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fantasypros.com

Matthew Freedman’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft (1 Week Away)

We are only a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, so I’m updating my mock. Here are my previous mocks. Over the past three years, I’m the No. 3 mocker in the FantasyPros Accuracy Contest. (I’ve manually gone through and added up all the points earned, as I have nothing better to do with my time.) Obsessing about Round 1 is what I do.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN.com

Patriots Mock Draft 6.0: Pats Buck Tradition After First-Round Trade

With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere one week away, it’s time to roll out NESN.com’s penultimate New England Patriots mock draft. This week, we have the Patriots breaking with tradition in Round 1, making a notable special teams shakeup in Round 4 and making multiple additions to their cornerback room on Day 3.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy