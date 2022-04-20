ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Family of Webster Groves 3rd grader expresses shock at school's handling of severe injury

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KMOX) - The family of a Webster Groves grade schooler say they're alarmed at how a severe injury was handled by their son's school.

Talisa Pierce, who is a pediatric nurse, tells KMOX sister station Hot 104.1 she was contacted at work and told by Bristol elementary officials her son had suffered a "gash" on his finger.

Once at a medical facility, the family discovered part of the finger had been severed and required amputation.

The third grader says he tripped over a bag on the floor and caught his hand when he tried to grab a metal cabinet to keep from falling.

The family's attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, joined St. Louis Talks on KMOX Wednesday. "From our perspective at first glance it appears that 911 should have been called and he should have been transported immediately instead of waiting for his grandfather to come pick him up." Engelmeyer adds, "his finger is literally hanging on the file cabinet, so this is not something where it was just a scratch or a little bit of skin that was taken off, there's a significant part of his finger that everyone knew had been removed from his hand."

Engelmeyer says the family has been told the injury could require more extreme measures. They visit with specialists later this week.

A statement from Webster Groves School District sent to KMOX News says officials are investigating the incident but the district can't comment further due to federal confidentiality rules.

