ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Sketchbook’: Disney’s Return to 2D Animation Reinforced by Documentary Series

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sketchbook ,” Disney’s six-part documentary series devoted to the art of hand-drawn animation (streaming April 27 on Disney+), arrives as the studio embarks on the welcome return of traditional 2D — just ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Produced by the team behind “Chef’s Table” and Walt Disney Animation Studios (via executive producer Amy Astley), the series provides an intimate look at six Disney artists and their distinctive talents and passions as they draw favorite iconic characters. It’s more than instructional — it’s a journey into their styles and personalities and overcoming personal obstacles. Story artist Gabby Capili (“Encanto”) draws Kuzco from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” 2D animator-director Eric Goldberg draws The Genie from “Aladdin,” 2D animator Mark Henn draws Simba from “The Lion King,” visual development artist Jin Kim draws Captain Hook from “Peter Pan,” supervising animator Hyun Min Lee draws Olaf from “Frozen,” and story artist Samantha Vilfort draws Mirabel from the most recent Oscar-winning “Encanto.”

“I think people like finding out about people who are associated with the things that they love, and the fact that this medium is so collaborative,” Goldberg told IndieWire. “It wasn’t just me doing The Genie. We had about eight animators and, of course, [directors] Ron [Clements] and John [Musker] and the writers and Robin [Williams] brought a ton to it. And it’s so rewarding to [study] because you get to understand those personal signatures that those artists bring to the characters. And, in animation, it’s more than drawing, it’s about timing and spacing, and how they move.”

Lee said that drawing is a great way to shed light “on all the different aspects of how the films come to be, how the characters come to be, and also how these people become animators. Hopefully, [the series] gives people more interest in the art form.” But she’s particularly thrilled that 2D is returning in a big way after Disney abandoned it theatrically in the wake of 2011’s under-performing “Winnie the Pooh.” “From the student side, it never went away,” she said.

Indeed, 2D has maintained a foothold at Disney. There have been several shorts, including the Oscar-winning “Paperman” (2012), which was an attempt to bring 2D into the 21st century with the advent of the digital line drawing tool Meander, which is still utilized at the studio. And, more recently, there have been experiments with hand-drawn through the Short Circuit program, as well as legacy special projects, including the “Drawn to Life” stage show with Cirque du Soleil at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs. Additionally, there was the “Moana” hand-drawn moving tattoo sequence supervised by Goldberg. Plus, the studio routinely does development tests and draw-overs on the CG-animated features.

But a larger commitment to hand-drawn animation came at the end of last year with the launch of the first training program in more than a decade by chief creative officer Jennifer Lee and producer-turned-Disney Animation Studios-president Clark Spencer (“Encanto”). Under the mentorship of Goldberg, Henn, Randy Haycock, and Rachel Bibb, there were six trainees selected this year out of more than 2,000 applicants. The 12-month training program encompasses character and effects animation along with cleanup.

“I’ve been campaigning for a long time to train up people in hand-drawn, and, as the CG films became more and more popular, that idea became less and less important to the studio,” Goldberg said. “But now we have an atmosphere and a group of people who recognize that’s part of the legacy here, and to actually have content that requires hand-drawn animation is absolutely great. Thank goodness we have people who can do both here, but to actually commit to training up a new generation is a wonderful thing and I think perfectly appropriate for [us].” Goldberg said plans for upcoming 2D projects run the gamut from legacy to originals to hybrids, and will include features and series.

The emergence of the Disney+ platform factored into reconnecting with the studio’s animated DNA. As a result, they’re in the process of revamping the pipeline digitally, in which hand-drawn will play a role. According to Goldberg, this will give artists the freedom to include 2D wherever they want,

“One thing that excites all of us hand-drawn people is that not everything has to look like traditional outline and cel paint, and we can do things that are different stylistically,” said Goldberg. “The more that we can use the techniques and the principals to give people something they’ve never seen before, is really what it’s about.”

Disney Legend Floyd Norman — who will be honored Friday at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood with a screening and Q&A discussion of “The Jungle Book” — believes the studio returning to its roots is long overdue. “I think there are fantastic things yet to be discovered with this art of animation,” he added. “Perhaps we’ll be doing something more like a hybrid where there might be a combination of hand-drawn and digital together in a film.”

Floyd, who turns 87 in June, recently contributed to the documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” tracing the evolution and impact of Disney’s most famous animated character. Directed by Jeff Malmberg (“Marwencol”), “Mickey” premiered at SXSW and will stream on Disney+ in the fall. “I remain very enthusiastic about Disney’s animation unit,” he added. “I’ll be kind of like looking over their shoulder, and I’ll certainly be watching what’s going on in hand-drawn, traditional animation.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Director on Show’s Darth Vader Interpretation: ‘He Isn’t the “New Hope” Vader Quite Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Disney’s next big Star Wars show, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” has attracted plenty of attention for its creative overhaul that allegedly led to the series scrapping Darth Maul as a villain. (Though Lucasfilm insiders have said Maul wasn’t planned for the series, despite the reports.) But while the decision to also alter some of the scripts to make them less dark was a controversial one, Star Wars fans are in agreement about one thing: their excitement to see Darth Vader return. In a new interview with EW, series director Deborah Chow explained her approach to...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard Teases ‘Clone Wars’ Fans Will be ‘Greatly Rewarded’ With Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Click here to read the full article. Bryce Dallas Howard’s connection to “Star Wars” goes back years. The daughter of director-producer Ron Howard and former summer camp bestie with “Phantom Menace” star Natalie Portman, Howard even shocked herself with how much “Star Wars” lore she accumulated just by knowing George Lucas as a family friend. “Every single year for Christmas, we would get ‘Star Wars’ figurines,” Howard recalled to Romper. “Before I was even old enough to know who the characters were and what the stories were, I was getting these little figurines, and I was very curious about it, and I...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Henn
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Floyd Norman
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Disney+ Boba Fett Special to be Released on Star Wars Day

Back when The Mandalorian was first released, fans were so excited to see the first live-action Star Wars TV series, even earning the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. As of now, it is currently unknown if the new installment of the upcoming Disney Gallery will be a one-off special or an episodic release, as What’s On Disney Plus only stated that the project was on the way. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is set to be released on May 4, which has become the official “Star Wars Day” for the whole franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Animation#Disney Films#Kuzco#Aladdin
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
SlashGear

RWBY Is Turning Into An Anime Series

When "RWBY" premiered in 2013, many fans have considered it an anime series because of the all the characters' physical traits, despite its full-blown computer animation style. On Friday, March 25, Rooster Teeth announced the show is being turned into an actual anime dubbed "RWBY: Ice Queendom." It's not exactly a reboot, since the original series is still ongoing. Rather, "RWBY: Ice Queendom" is an anime spinoff that's being produced in collaboration with Shaft, the Japanese animation studio behind the critically-acclaimed magical girl anime "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" — or "Madoka Magica" for short.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

On PVOD, It’s ‘Spider-Man’ vs. ‘The Batman’ — but Maybe You’d Like a Nice HBO Max Subscription Instead?

Click here to read the full article. Marvel and D.C. Comics will never team their two biggest superheroes, but this week sees Spider-Man and Batman go head to head at home. “The Batman” (Warner Bros./$29.99) is likely to displace “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) as the #1 title on PVOD charts next week. “Spider-Man” is #1 again for the fifth week on all three charts we follow, an unprecedented achievement and one that “The Batman” will not repeat. It’s the top-grossing film of 2022, but at $365 million that’s less than half of Marvel’s 2021 monster hit. “The Batman” also has...
MOVIES
Reason.com

The Book of Boba Fett

After The Mandalorian proved a smash hit for the nascent stable of Star Wars properties on the Disney+ streaming service, it was an obvious move for a new series to incorporate a longtime fan-favorite Mandalorian character, the bounty hunter Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett follows the title character...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Explains How She Spent Decades Preparing to Make ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. To grasp the level of commitment that Natasha Lyonne brought to the second season of “Russian Doll,” it makes little sense to rehash the tired survival narrative dredged up in countless profiles about how she overcame her drug years, an estranged relationship with her late parents, and the string of underwhelming acting gigs that followed “American Pie.”  Lyonne’s struggles have been a matter of public scrutiny for years. However, this personal understanding of her career trajectory tends to treat her latest act, as the co-creator and now sole showrunner of “Russian Doll,” like a...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Disney x The Prince's Trust team up for a very cool Marvel collaboration

This month the global media franchise Marvel announced the exclusive launch of its first ever Marvel x The Prince’s Trust merchandise collection which has taken inspiration from the hit Disney films The Avengers starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth. DISCOVER: 15 student discount deals to know about: From ASOS...
BUSINESS
Polygon

Love, Death & Robots returns in May with more love, death, and robots

The next season of Love, Death & Robots is just around the corner, premiering on Netflix on May 20. The adult animated anthology is full of hardcore “mature, messed-up” shorts, though the actual amount of love, death, and-slash-or robots definitely varies from short to short. Love, Death &...
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Ultraman' Season 2: Where Is the Anime Series Streaming Online?

After three years, Ultraman Season 2 finally arrives on Netflix. We return to the anime series and continue the adventures of Shinjiro as he fights monsters and evil as the legendary hero, Ultraman. With shows like Arcane and The Cuphead Show, Netflix has really flexed its animated muscles over the last year. The first season of Ultraman was great, and hopefully, Season 2 lives up to that standard or even surpasses it.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy