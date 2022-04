It is no secret that Orlando continues to be an extremely popular Spring Break destination for the entire country. In my opinion, it is not only the weather, but more so the abundance of things to do and the theme parks really feed into it! This is one of our favorite times to visit, even if the crowds may be a little more robust. If you are planning to visit Universal Studios there is some added fun in store for you and your whole group. This year Universal Studios is running their annual Mardi Gras celebration from February 5th to April 24th, 2022, so you haven't missed it yet.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO