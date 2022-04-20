ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

McAvoy Calls it a Night as B's Beat Blues in OT

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - The B's started off their two-game road trip on a high note Tuesday night, earning a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall both scored in regulation, and Charlie McAvoy called it a game just 49 seconds into OT...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Lafleur attained legendary status for Canadiens on, off the ice

The single frame extracted from a video loop is breathtaking, a Montreal Canadiens legend kneeling at the casket of a fellow icon, a beloved friend who, in many ways, had guided him to NHL superstardom. Seen from behind, Guy Lafleur is reflecting at the floral-blanketed coffin of Jean Beliveau, his...
NHL
NHL

Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
NHL
WETM 18 News

Beecher scores first two pro goals including game-winner in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WETM) – Johnny Beecher scored his first two pro goals on Tuesday and the second gave the Providence Bruins a win. (Video courtesy: @AHLBruins & AHLTV) The Elmira native scored two goals and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at home for Providence against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Beecher scored the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
markerzone.com

DEBOER THROWS LEHNER UNDER THE BUS FOR THE SECOND GAME IN A ROW

It seems evident that there's a rift between Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner, and it appears to be getting worse. Vegas got a much needed two points against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in overtime, but it was what happened between DeBoer and Lehner that everyone was talking about.
NHL
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

When Pastrnak, Lindholm and Ullmark could return from injury

The Boston Bruins have been without two of their most talented players, right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, for almost three weeks. Veteran goalie Linus Ullmark also has missed the last two games and won't play Thursday night when the B's take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Taylor Hall
NHL

RECAP: Kane Nets Lone Goal as Blackhawks Fall to Kings

DeBrincat ties career-high with 76th point of the season in loss. The Blackhawks couldn't hold off the playoff-hopeful LA Kings on Thursday night, falling 4-1 in the back half of a West Coast back-to-back. Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Chicago in the loss and Collin Delia made 31...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Game Preview: 04.21.22 vs. BOS

PIT: 43 - 23 - 11 (97 pts) BOS: 47 - 24 - 5 (99 pts) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM, and the team will wear their white jerseys. Tonight's game is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and fans in attendance will receive a Penguins t-shirt. The Penguins are 8-2-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Bruins here at home, and have scored four or more goals in seven of the 10 games. Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins against each other over each of the last nine head-to-head matchups (4-5-0). The Penguins are looking for their third three-game home winning streak of the season. They went 8-0-0 at home from Dec. 11-Jan. 25 and 4-0-0 at home from Mar. 11-27.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Bruins#Mcavoy Calls#The Black Gold
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Lack Energy Against Playoff-Fighting Kings

Chicago couldn't carry momentum from Wednesday's OT win in Phoenix with them to LA, wrapping their final back-to-back of the season with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Friday night. The hosts -- in a tight battle for a playoff spot entering the final week -- came out firing...
NHL
NHL

Goaltending in Eastern Conference playoffs discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

NHL Network analyst Johnson joins podcast, co-hosts pay tribute to Bossy. Mike Johnson can't figure out who to call the favorite in the Eastern Conference going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Johnson, a retired NHL forward, current analyst with NHL Network and TSN, and a co-host on Sirius XM NHL...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche at Oilers

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-16-6) AT EDMONTON OILERS (45-26-6) 7:00 PM MT | ROGERS PLACE. Continuing the final extended road trip of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche head north to Edmonton to take on the Oilers for the final time. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Most recently, the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

5 takeaways: Another quiet night offensively leads to third straight loss

Two goals doesn't get it done against the Calgary Flames in a 4-2 defeat on Thursday. Nothing comes easy for the Stars, who all season have had to do things the hard way. Now, after losing their third consecutive game - a 4-2 loss in Calgary - they're going to have to get it together on their season-ending (and season defining) four-game homestand.
NHL
NHL

52-Save Shutout

Pittsburgh's goaltending has been the main storyline over the past week, and understandably so, as All-Star netminder Tristan Jarry is week-to-week with a lower-body injury with the playoffs fast approaching. But the Penguins have repeatedly expressed their faith in Casey DeSmith, who is handling starting duties for the foreseeable future....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 2:00 of the Third Period

After video review, the original no-goal call is upheld as the referee deemed the play dead when he lost track of the puck. Result: Original call is upheld - No Goal NY Islanders. Explanation: The Referee deemed the play dead when he lost sight of the puck. According to Rule...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy