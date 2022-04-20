ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford study shows impact of homelessness on students striving for education

By David Welch
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvWH3_0fEq4SJt00

A newly released study has shown that students dealing with housing instability are more likely to experience chronic absenteeism, low graduation rates, and more frequent suspensions.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The report, conducted by the Stanford Graduate School of Education, studied students in San Mateo County over a three-year period, seeking to better understand the educational outcome of students experiencing some degree of homelessness.

Researchers found that students with housing instability were six times more likely to be chronically absent and four times more likely not to graduate.

"They live in a fairly unstable situation which makes going to school really difficult," said Amy Gerstein, the executive director of the John W. Gardner Center for Youth and Their Communities at the Stanford Graduate School of Education.

Conducted between 2016 and 2019, the study found that in San Mateo County , one of the wealthiest counties in the state, 2,600 students experienced homelessness during that time.

"Our hope in this study is to be able to lift up their experiences for folks in districts as well as in local government," she said. "Everyone has an opportunity to help them improve."

The study showed that there are more concentrated areas of homelessness in the county, like the Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto and San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, according to a Tuesday press release issued about the report.

While also illuminating the experiences of this part of the student population, the study also highlighted ways that schools could try to help with housing instabilities.

"Make sure they're providing concrete discrete opportunities to identify these families, identify children who may be experiencing these challenges," said Gerstein.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Report Shows Impact of Pandemic on Students' Performance

A statewide report on public school students in Connecticut during the pandemic has concluded that while graduation rates rose, other evidence showed evidence of learning loss. Those who learned in in-person settings during the 2020-21 school year lost the least ground academically, the Department of Education’s Condition of Education report...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Society
City
East Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
San Mateo County, CA
Education
Stanford, CA
Education
San Mateo County, CA
Society
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Stanford, CA
Shropshire Star

Schools asked to teach for 32.5 hours a week or more

Schools White Paper will set a minimum length of the week for schools, but Labour say the plans amount to ‘carry on as normal’. Schools will be asked to ensure their week is at least 32.5 hours long by September 2023 in the forthcoming White Paper, it has been revealed.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Homelessness#Absenteeism#Kcbs Radio
Lookout Santa Cruz

As fentanyl's painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it's time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout's monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
Slate

I Hate the Way My Son’s Teachers Handle His Behavioral “Issues”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FloridaDaily

Casey DeSantis Launches Digital Media Campaign to Educate Students on the Impacts of Substance Abuse

This week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced digital components of her campaign designed to educate young Floridians about the impacts of substance abuse. TheFactsYourFuture.org is a new website that contains “The Facts. Your Future.” content that schools, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders can download and use to educate children.
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Education Releases Equity Action Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education recently released its inaugural equity action plan as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government. This plan aligns with President Biden’s executive order, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Immigrant families had to fend for themselves during online schooling

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected almost everybody’s lives in one way or another. Globally, schools took different steps to adjust to public health measures, including switching to online schooling. This forced parents to become teaching assistants, a role that they did not sign up for. In particular, remote schooling posed a special challenge for immigrant families whose first language is not English. Immigrant parents were left on their own to figure out a complex learning system in an unfamiliar language to support their children’s online schooling. My research, which took place in Saskatoon during COVID-19 school closures, found that immigrant parents...
EDUCATION
KEYT

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after California prom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. San Mateo Union High School District spokeswoman Laura Chalkley said masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them. The district includes seven schools south of San Francisco. She says at least 90 of the 600 students who attended the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum have tested positive for the virus. All cases reported to the district were mild or asymptomatic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland High shows off career technical education options offered to students

Creating and marketing T-shirts, McFarland Early College High School has a class for that. TIG welding, the Cougars have a class for that too. Recording and editing podcasts, you guessed it, McFarland Early College High School has a class for that too. Recently, McFarland Superintendent Aaron Resendez and McFarland High...
MCFARLAND, CA
Real Health

Segregated Schools Harm Black Children’s Health

Black children are more likely to experience behavioral problems and consume alcohol when they attend racially segregated schools, according to a new University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) study published in Pediatrics. Black girls attending segregated schools were more likely to drink alcohol compared with Black boys attending such...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy