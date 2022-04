Serious question: how many times does Channing Stribling have to make big plays in various alternate football leagues before he gets another chance in the NFL?. Stribling got his post-Wolverines start on NFL practice squads, but soon found himself playing in just about every start-up — such as The Spring League and the previous iteration of the XFL — as well as a stint in the CFL. He showed off his prowess for takeaways in the XFL, and helped his team in The Spring League by getting a pick six. And now that Stribling is participating in the all-new USFL, nothing has changed.

