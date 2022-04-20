ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Jane Sedlak ’19 Studies the Chemistry of Wildfire Smoke

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Sedlak graduated from Oberlin College in 2019 with a degree in chemistry and was named the winner of Oberlin’s Nexial Prize. Given to a student who demonstrates academic excellence and an interest in cultural study, the Nexial Prize comes with a $50,000 award, which afforded Sedlak the opportunity following graduation...

