Nick Cannon Dresses As Easter Bunny For Baby Mama Bre Tiesi

By O
 22 hours ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz

Nick Cannon is about to have his eighth with child (one more and he’ll have the successors to the Wu-Tang Clan), and to celebrate Easter with his latest baby mama, Bre Tiesi, Nick donned an Easter Bunny suit as he’s already gotten to one of her eggs.

Taking to her Instagram stories to share the warming moment, Brie shared pictures of a Easter Bunny costume wearing Cannon hugging up on Tiesi and we can’t front, it’s lowkey adorable. Hugging on the oven currently holding the bun he put in it, Cannon too seems to be having a good time with Tiesi even thought we can only see a big oversized bunny in the pictures.

While many are criticizing Nick for having so many baby mothers and leaving broken homes in his wake, it does seem like he’ll at least be supporting his children financially and hopefully emotionally throughout their lives.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi revealed that they were expecting back in January, just weeks after Nick lost his 5-month old son, Zen with whom he shared with Alyssa Scott to brain cancer.

Just yesterday Nick and Bre shared some maternity pictures on her IG page and they came out pretty dope.

Interestingly enough, Nick Cannon released a new cut in which he’s seemingly pinning for his multi-millionaire ex-wife, Mariah Carey in “ Alone .” He must know he’s gonna need that Mariah money to help keep his kids afloat in the future as his talkshow has already been canceled after one season . Just sayin.

Still, at least he’s being a good dad to his kids thus far. Hopefully he keeps that same energy for life.

