ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Peter Gabriel tribute band The Security Project launching US tour in May

wxhc.com
 1 day ago

The Security Project, a Peter Gabriel tribute group featuring Gabriel's former drummer Jerry Marotta and ex-King Crimson bassist Trey Gunn, will launch a 12-date U.S. tour in May. The trek, dubbed the "Expect the Unexpected" tour,...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Genesis Play Last-Ever Show With Peter Gabriel in Audience

Genesis brought their career to a end in London on Mar. 26, 2022, and former frontman Peter Gabriel was in the audience to see it happen. The closing show on the band’s Last Domino? tour had already been described as their final performance together, coming after a two-year road trip, interrupted by COVID, which marked their first shows in over 13 years.
ROCK MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Annapolis, MD
Entertainment
City
Annapolis, MD
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Marotta
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Trey Gunn
Person
David Jameson
Classic Rock Q107

Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel Albums Ranked Worst to Best

One led Genesis through its proggiest weirdness. The other took them to the top of the charts. In their own ways, these same storylines are mirrored in the solo careers of Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel. Gabriel always took more chances, while Collins for many years simply transferred his canny...
MUSIC
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Abc Audio#The Security Project
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Kiss’ Cold Gin Pays Tribute to the Band’s Early Roots: Interview

Kiss released the classic "Cold Gin" close to 50 years ago — and yet, there hasn't been an official gin from the New York-bred legends until now. Arriving as the fourth installment in the Drink It Up by Kiss series, the group's latest spirit, Kiss Cold Gin, is a potent blend featuring hints of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root.
DRINKS
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Bonamassa get hands on with Gibson’s new Theodore electric guitar

“It’s really great to see it come to light 65 years later. I think it’s a great hybrid of such classic Gibson designs of that time," said the vintage guitar connoisseur. Last week, Gibson introduced the Theodore – an all-new electric guitar that brought to life a sketch that had been drawn and signed by the company’s former president Ted McCarty in 1957.
GUITAR
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
ROCK MUSIC
Reuters

UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - After costly pandemic cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour. "We're just hitting back at COVID because it stopped us in our tracks. We were, we were going to call it, 'Where Were We?'" lead singer Roger Daltrey said ahead of the tour starting next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy