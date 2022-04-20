ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael “We Have Decided to Separate”

By @IndiaMonee
 19 hours ago

Source: Bravo / Getty

Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac .

The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish . “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”She continued, “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

This news follows their rocky marriage troubles that began when Michael was accused of groping a cameraman while filming the franchise, cheating rumors that he denied, and flirting with some of the ladies’ husbands on the show.

The Darbys, Ashley, 33, and Michael, 62 have been on RHOP since the show was released in 2016 and have been married since 2014.  The two shared two children together,  sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

No word on when season seven of Potomac will return but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer.

