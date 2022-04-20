ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

UPCOMING HYPER-REACH TEST SCHEDULED; SIGNUP NOW

By Brad Jones
 2 days ago

We are working on final details and are planning our yearly test of Roane County’s FREE Emergency Notification Alert System, Hyper-Reach. This notification system alerts you of any disaster or emergency in your specific area that may require you to take action...

Roane County, TN
WSMV

Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
CARTHAGE, TN
