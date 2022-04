The Cleveland Browns are going to be in salary cap hell next year as things stand. The Cleveland Browns and its fans may be happy with all of these extensions but there’s a price to spending all that money. This isn’t baseball, and no matter what some of the less informed want to believe, the salary cap is in fact real. You can renegotiate deals all day until you’re blue in the face, but once a contract is signed, a player has to agree to whatever new deal you offer.

