Step Up Your Pilates Routine With These Strength-Training Combos

By Lilian Gonzalez
PopSugar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin fitness trainer Albina Katsman for a 30-minute strengthening Pilates workout that will leave you feeling strong and balanced. In this routine,...

SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

7 exercises to tone and strengthen your back

Exercises that strengthen your back are one of the best tools in preventing back pain. Working the back muscles also helps lengthen the spine and combat the effects of poor posture. And keeping your back in tip-top shape is important: We recruit the muscles of the back in almost every movement we perform. A strong back is essential for performing twisting and pulling motions with ease and without injury.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
KTVZ

How to do Tabata training, the short but exhausting, fat-blasting HIIT workout

Short on time but want to blast away fat and calories?. Consider Tabata training. It’s a type of high-intensity interval training workout created by Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata. Like other forms of HIIT, it involves periods of exercising intensely with an elevated heart rate, alternated with shorter recovery periods. Tabata training consists of performing the same exercise through eight sets of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest. That’s 4 minutes total per round of Tabata.
WORKOUTS
WHAS 11

How to Keep Consistent on Your Workout Routine

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zhou Nutrition, keeping a consistent workout routine is something many struggle with. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge gives us some tips on how to keep up with your workout routine.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
WORKOUTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

This one exercise does it all

What if you could get stronger, more flexible, ease back pain, enhance your balance, and even improve your posture with only one exercise?. You can improve your overall wellbeing by doing One exercise in different ways, says nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler. She appeared on “Live In the D” with co-host Jason Carr to show us how.
WORKOUTS
abc27 News

5 workout trends to keep you on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity regardless of age, abilities, ethnicity, shape and size. Some benefits of physical activity include: brain health, […]
