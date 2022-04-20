10 Home Security Mistakes You Really Need to Avoid Making

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning isn’t exactly the most fun task, but someone’s got to do it. And while it’s easy to run a robot vacuum across the room, every down and then, it takes some good old-fashioned manual effort to make those floors sparkle. In my home, for instance, there’s still a mop and broom in the closet. However, there are tools out there that make the responsibility easier to swallow. It’s even better when they’re tools that have been around for a long time! One that’s been picking up steam on Amazon — with more than 2,600 five-star ratings — is the JIGA Scrub Brush, a wide multipurpose broom that will likely remind you of one that used to grace the hallway of your school.

