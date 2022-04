SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother and daughter killed last week by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Ocala Avenue in San Jose were identified Tuesday by the coroner’s office as 77-year-old Narinder Kaur and 53-year-old Kuljit Kaur. Meanwhile, the search for the man behind the wheel of the red truck continued. Investigators have not said if any leads to the man’s identity have been generated since the release last Friday of surveillance photos of the driver and the truck. Officers responded to a reports of pedestrians being struck in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court at approximately 6:26 p.m....

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO