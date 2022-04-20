ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FBI: Man charged in Jan. 6 violence at Capitol turned in by Uber driver

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — A man accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 is facing charges after investigators with the FBI said they were tipped off to his behavior by a ride-share driver.

Jerry Daniel Braun faces charges including obstruction during civil disorder, violent or disorderly conduct, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SE1u_0fEpvy1C00
Suspect in Jan. 6 Capitol violence turned in by Uber Driver Photo taken from video recorded inside the Uber vehicle showing Jerry Braun. (FBI)

In court filings, investigators said that Braun got into an Uber in downtown Washington, D.C. on the evening of Jan. 6, and in an interaction that was recorded by the vehicle’s dashboard camera, admitted to tearing down barricades at the Capitol.

The criminal affidavit filed against Braun details a conversation in the Uber between Braun and the driver, beginning with the driver asking, “So, has it been violent all day?”

Braun: “Well, it started around, right when I got there. I tore down the barricades.”

Driver: “You did? Why?”

Braun: “Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol.”

Driver: “Well, how’d that work out for ya?”

Braun: “Well, it looks like, uh, Biden’s gonna be our president.”

Still images from the vehicle’s camera included in the FBI paperwork show Braun holding a tissue to his head, with clear injuries to his face.

The driver of the Uber reached out to the FBI about the conversation and provided video from inside the vehicle during the ride, NBC News reported.

Braun, Jerry - Statement of Facts Redacted by National Content Desk on Scribd

Using the images of Braun from inside the Uber, FBI agents said they were able to find evidence showing Braun physically struggling with police using a barricade, as well as threatening officers using an 8-foot-long wooden plank. Agents also said the video shows Braun using the plank to hit an individual clearly identified as a member of the press.

When FBI agents served a search warrant at Braun’s California home, they said they found the clothing he wore when he was at the Capitol, as well as a selfie on his cellphone showing an injury to his eye he referred to as a “Souvenir from D.C.,” The Washington Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKnb8_0fEpvy1C00
Man charged in Jan. 6 violence at Capitol turned in by Uber driver FBI agents said they found this selfie on Braun's phone showing an injury he referred to as a "Souvenir from D.C." (FBI)

During the search, agents asked Braun whether he wanted to tell them anything. He allegedly responded by simply saying, “Guilty.” When agents asked what he was guilty of, Braun allegedly responded, “Everything,” according to the FBI’s affidavit.

So far, approximately 800 people have been charged in connection with the Jan 6. events at the Capitol, of which more than 250 have pleaded guilty, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Goshen man arrested and faces charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

55-year-old Jeffrey Munger of Goshen is facing federal charges for his actions during the January 6 Capitol Riots. Those charges include demonstrations in a Capitol Building, disorderly conduct and entering-and-remaining in a restricted building. A device with Munger’s email and phone number was present at or around the Capitol at...
GOSHEN, IN
Effingham Radio

FBI Seeking To ID Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer During Jan 6 Capitol Riot

The FBI is trying to identify an Illinois man accused of assaulting a police officer during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol building last year. Authorities believe the man lives in the Chicago area. He is accused of using “wasp spray” on a federal officer and smashing the Capitol’s windows with a police-style baton. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Souvenir#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
87K+
Followers
96K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy