Cincinnati, OH

Garth Brooks adds a second night in Cincinnati to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is doubling up on Cincinnati fun to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour shows. After previously announcing a show at the city’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 14, Garth is adding a...

