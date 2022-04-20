ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former NFL GM thinks Lions should draft Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 2

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqNTm_0fEpt9bA00

There was once a time when LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was considered a potential top-five pick. After a dominant true freshman campaign in 2019, the sky was seen as the limit when he was finally draft eligible.

That time has now come, but Stingley’s career didn’t exactly go as planned. He was limited by injuries over the last two seasons, most recently suffering a Lisfranc fracture in 2021 that limited him to just three games.

He’s still seen as a first-round pick and potential top-15 pick, but he’s lost some luster. With that being said, however, at least one insider thinks he could go significantly higher.

Mark Dominik, who served as the general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said in a media conference call on Tuesday that he thinks the Detroit Lions should consider taking a cornerback with the second overall pick.

Dominik said if pressed, he would take Stingley over the other top cornerback in the draft, Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

“I like Gardner a lot. I like Stingley better,” Dominik said. “So the best way to say this, Ahmad has probably got a better floor. Stingley has a better ceiling, so that’s the risk-reward that you have to decide what you want to take.

“There’s so much talent in that young man and it’s so good, and so when you watch the early tape you’re blown away, and to me he tested out still that same way,” Dominik said. “You’re holding your breath in terms of injury, his arc, but that’s where you have your orthopedic doctors really play a huge role for organizations.”

Some may scoff at the idea of taking a cornerback that high, especially with this being such a deep class at edge rusher, but Dominik pointed out that with the expanding cornerback market — which was reset by Denzel Ward’s record-setting $100 million contract earlier this week — it would make some sense to go corner at No. 2.

“Since salaries at cornerback now are over the $20 million mark,” he said. “Anybody that’s over $20 million a year now in terms of NFL talent, it’s not hard to take them that high and look, (Stingley and Gardner) are going to go in the top 10. I’ll be shocked if they don’t, and you’re not going to get another chance to get one. So if you like them, you’re going to have to go take them and in this day and age.”

Taking a corner with the second pick would make some sense, although the Lions are just two years removed from drafting one in the top five in Jeff Okudah, who has had a disappointing start to his career and missed nearly the entire 2021 season with an injury.

Shoring up that spot with a player like Stingley would make a good deal of sense, though it still seems more likely the Lions take a player like Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 3

The Man With No Name
2d ago

No cornerback at #2, we went through this a couple of years ago and it's still not working out very well. Besides don't someone that high with a history of injuries.

Reply
2
Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardner, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Lsu#Lisfranc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Giants Trade Features Saquon Barkley To Los Angeles

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of needs. They would love to add more draft capital so that they can take more bites of the apple, find young players to fill out the roster and hopefully flourish into high-level players. A trade involving running back Saquon Barkley could be in play and the Los Angeles Rams might be a team to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy