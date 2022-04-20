ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Spends Time With Frenemy Meredith Marks After Codefendant Denied Shorter Sentence

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago

Jen Shah has been keeping both her friends and enemies close.

Following the news her codefendant in the alleged telemarketing scheme was denied a shorter sentence by a judge, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, shook off her worries and spent time with frenemy, Meredith Marks, despite the legal chaos around her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FCWK_0fEpt1XM00

Shah took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 19, to share snaps with the jewelry designer, 50 — who she infamously was at odds with in season two of the Bravo hit — as they posed in chic all black looks along with other pals.

The two housewives went head to head last season after Shah allegedly tweeted insulting statements about Mark's 21-year-old son, Brooks Marks . The boutique owner was so infuriated, she hired a private investigator to look into her costar after allegedly receiving threatening text messages from an anonymous number which the private eye believed may have been from Shah.

Although the two now appear to have put their differences behind them, the embattled reality star received some unsettling news regarding one of her codefendants in her alleged fraud case where she is accused of scamming elderly people for fraudulent business assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IK7Gn_0fEpt1XM00

As OK! previously reported, judge Sidney H. Stein ruled one of her codefendants Derek Larkin would not receive a reduced sentence after he was initially sentenced to 72 months plus five years of supervised release. Larkin cited medical concerns as the "primary basis" for his motion.

"Accordingly, defendant's motion is denied due to the lack of extraordinary and compelling circumstances as well as the fact that the section 3553(a) factors do not support a reduction in his sentence," the ruling read via Fox News . "At sentencing, the Court varied downward from the guidelines range, taking into account Larkin's role as a salesperson and not a manager in the conspiracy, his remorse and his young family, among other personal circumstances."

Shah — who has reportedly been involved with the scheme since 2012— and her assistant Stuart Smith were indicted last year , in addition to co-defendants: Anthony Cheedie , Chad Allen , Shane Hanna , Cameron Brewster , Kevin Handren , Joseph Ciaccio , Joseph Minetto , Joseph Depaola , Larkin, Joseph Chirico and Mattie Cirilo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJAwb_0fEpt1XM00

The embattled housewife faces multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, while the money laundering charge carries a maximum of 20. Her trial date is currently set for July.

CELEBRITIES
