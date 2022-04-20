A$AP Rocky Arrested & Taken Into Custody At LAX: Report

A$AP Rocky has been arrested.

The rapper, 33, flew into Los Angeles from Barbados on a private jet, where he was met by cops at the terminal and taken away in handcuffs. The star's attorney, Alan Jackson , later confirmed that his client had been arrested.

According to NBC News, the arrest stems from a November 2021 shooting, where an alleged victim claimed Rocky shot at them 3 or 4 times — grazing his left hand. The alleged incident has yet to be reported in the media.

Per the outlet, the shooting victim, who survived, later told police that the musician, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Rocky shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

The father-to-be was in the Caribbean island to spend time with his baby mama, Rihanna, who will be giving birth to the couple's first child any day now.

News of Rocky's arrest comes as the music power couple were hit with headline making cheating rumors last week after it was alleged the "Wave Gods" artist stepped out on the Fenty founder, 34, with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. However, multiple sources confirmed the allegations were completely false.

"100% false on both counts," a source confirmed to Radar on Friday, April 15. "1 million percent not true. They're fine." The rumor mill was sent into overdrive after fashion influencer Louis Pisano allegedly tweeted the initial rumors last week.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," Pisano claimed in a Thursday, April 14, tweet. “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes," he reportedly continued.