ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Kodachrome Coffee Develops in South Bend

By Howard Bryman
dailycoffeenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bend, Indiana-based roasting company Zen Cafe has rebranded to become Kodachrome Coffee. The change is intended to provide a sharper focus on the company’s attention to craft, as well as on the relationships with producers developed over Kodachrome’s 10-plus years in business. “[It brings up] thoughts...

dailycoffeenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

News gender-affirming space to open in Downtown South Bend

A new gender-affirming space is coming to Downtown South Bend. Transgender Resource, Education & Enrichment Services is having its grand opening of the TREE House Thursday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m. It's an inclusive space for the community to network and meet. It'll have a public resource library, research nook,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Changes coming to Dainty Maid Building

With The Early Bird Eatery opening in their own space, Dainty Maid building owner has tapped restaurant operating group The Haunt of Hounds to develop the building. The group, who are behind Fatbird, Propaganda Pizza and a new coming-soon barbecue restaurant in Dowagiac called Oak and Ash, plan to develop the former bakery space into an incubator food hall where startup food vendors can fill the space and offer a variety of options to customers, while also honing their skills and experience. In addition to playing host to the new startups, Haunt of Hounds will open their own breakfast restaurant inside the space called The Breakfast Club, as well as a bar called Hall Pass for dinner service. Operators plan to host popup events during the month of May and hope to open fully by June. You can read more details about the new development online at southbendtribune.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
South Bend, IN
Business
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Roasting#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Bar#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Zen Cafe#Kodachrome Co#Kodak#Stack Haus
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBC.com

“It’s coming.”: Where Indiana Is On Pot On The Eve Of 4/20

STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker’s favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend Auto Show has largest showcase yet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Auto Show is back, and this year it’s showcasing over 160 vehicles. From muscle cars, to monster trucks, to custom vehicles, there’s a little bit of everything being shown this year. Vehicle owners say that the South Bend Auto Show...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Rebuilding Together fixes nearly 700 homes in South Bend

Marian boys’ basketball team gets send-off ahead of state championship game. The Knights will hit the road to Indianapolis on Friday morning for Saturday night’s game. Warsaw School's robotics team helps kids with mobility issues. Warsaw schools robotics team helps kids with mobility issues. The Notre Dame football...
SOUTH BEND, IN
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
22 WSBT

South Bend Auto Show returns to Century Center this weekend

Today and tomorrow is your chance to check out hundreds of vintage, classic and race cars as the South Bend Auto Show makes its annual return at the Century Center. You might even catch some 4x4s and electric bikes. Tickets are $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under are...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy