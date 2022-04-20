ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gas tax holiday bill clears Virginia House committee

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers in the Commonwealth could soon see some relief at the...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Bulletin

Gas, sales tax holidays clear Connecticut’s legislature

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline after a bipartisan vote by state lawmakers Wednesday in an effort to ease pain at the pump for motorists. The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30. The House of Representatives voted 143-0 in favor of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

House, Senate unanimously approve CT gas tax holiday

The General Assembly on Wednesday approved a three-month state gasoline tax holiday starting April 1. The bill, which passed 143-0 mid-afternoon in the House and cleared the Senate 33-0 shortly after 8 p.m., also provides free public bus service over the same period and a sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear in mid-April.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Daily Leader

Legislators propose tax suspensions for income, gasoline

Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Frederick News-Post

State delegate missed most of legislative session due to health reasons, daughter says

State Del. Carol Krimm’s family said a medical condition caused her to miss most of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session. Krimm, 71, was absent from the General Assembly starting in January, shortly after the 90-day session began. Other members of the county’s delegation to Annapolis have said recently that neither they nor their offices have heard from the delegate for months.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy