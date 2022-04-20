Gas tax holiday bill clears Virginia House committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline after a bipartisan vote by state lawmakers Wednesday in an effort to ease pain at the pump for motorists.
The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 to June 30.
The House of Representatives voted 143-0 in favor of...
The General Assembly on Wednesday approved a three-month state gasoline tax holiday starting April 1. The bill, which passed 143-0 mid-afternoon in the House and cleared the Senate 33-0 shortly after 8 p.m., also provides free public bus service over the same period and a sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear in mid-April.
States are responding to decades-high inflation with a variety of measures to help cash-strapped residents, including sending fuel debit cards and implementing tax credits. Inflation has risen...
Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he still hasn’t received an answer from President Joe Biden on reports that his administration is planning to divert resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs to help deal with the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.
State Del. Carol Krimm’s family said a medical condition caused her to miss most of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session. Krimm, 71, was absent from the General Assembly starting in January, shortly after the 90-day session began. Other members of the county’s delegation to Annapolis have said recently that neither they nor their offices have heard from the delegate for months.
