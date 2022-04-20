ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man, 68, injured after shoved by suspect on Manhattan street: police

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188qza_0fEprnhH00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect wanted for shoving a man on a Manhattan street earlier this month, authorities said.

On Sunday, April 10, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the suspect approached the 68-year-old victim in front of 79 Market Street in Two Bridges and pushed him from behind.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he received treatment for swelling and bruising to his face and a cut to his lip.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Crime Stoppers#Ems
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, robbed in Bronx subway station, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man choked a 16-year-old before stealing his cellphone inside a train station in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sneaked up on the boy from behind on a staircase between the mezzanine and northbound No. 4 train platform at the Mosholu Parkway […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 Bronx girls last seen on bus

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday. Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy