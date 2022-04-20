Man, 68, injured after shoved by suspect on Manhattan street: police

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect wanted for shoving a man on a Manhattan street earlier this month, authorities said.

On Sunday, April 10, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the suspect approached the 68-year-old victim in front of 79 Market Street in Two Bridges and pushed him from behind.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he received treatment for swelling and bruising to his face and a cut to his lip.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).