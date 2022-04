Utah is a 6-point favorite against Dallas when the Jazz (49-33) and the Mavericks (52-30) meet on April 23, 2022. A 212.5-point over/under is set for the matchup. The Mavericks defeated the Jazz 126-118 when these teams played on Thursday. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 32 points, while Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to lead the Mavericks. The Mavericks covered the 8.5-point spread in the matchup, and the game's 244 total points went over the 207.5 set for the over/under.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO