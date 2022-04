The legal battle between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for some time now. In 2020, Depp sued U.K. newspaper The Sun for libel after he was referred to as a “wife beater” but would ultimately lose the case. Now, he’s in the process of suing Heard for defamation, while she’s countersuing for $100 million. This trial, which is occurring in Virginia's Fairfax County, began on Monday, April 11, with the first wave of arguments being made the following day. So far, a number of people have testified, and it now seems that Deep is soon set to give his own testimony – which will allegedly involve the poop incident.

