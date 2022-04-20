ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Stamkos makes more Lightning history

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Almso_0fEpmZy600

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still trying to find the formula that made them the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Tuesday night's 4-3 loss to Detroit highlighted the team's need to play more consistent defense. Head coach Jon Cooper didn't mince words at the post-game news conference.

"You have to play defense. You have to stick your ego aside and not worry about how many points you’re going to get, or how much ice time you’re going to get," Cooper said when addressing his team's poor performance. "You gotta worry about keeping the puck out of the net. And everything positive comes from that. We have not learned it on a consistent basis, yet."

The players say they know the recipe for success, but they're simply not executing over the course of three periods.

"We just shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers, and forcing plays, and trying to keep things alive," said defenseman Ryan McDonagh. "And like I said, giving up odd-mans and breakaways is never going to give you a good chance to win."

The thin silver lining to Tuesday's game was captain Steven Stamkos making more franchise history. The 32-year-old center tied his friend and mentor Martin St. Louis for most points all-time in a Bolts uniform with 953.

"He means a lot, still means a lot to me in what I’ve become as a person and as a player. Just a role model that he’s been to me," Stamkos said after collecting three assists against Detroit. "To have your name right up there with the great Martin St. Louis is pretty humbling."

The Lightning (46-22-8, 100 pts) are still jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They host the Toronto Maple Leafs (51-20-6, 108 pts) Thursday at 8 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Sabres utilizing practice time with eye toward future

Don Granato and his coaching staff continued to tweak drills and adjust points of emphasis on Wednesday as if the Sabres were not down to their final four games of the season. With a young roster that promises to return most of its players in 2022-23, the Sabres are continuing to push forward with the idea that their progress will carry into the future.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL's Atlantic Division. They look like a team that's ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NBC Sports

Lightning have some concerns as playoffs approach

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been the NHL’s elite team for the better part of the past eight seasons. Since the start of the 2014-15 season no team has won more regular season games (379) or playoff games (70, which is nearly double the next closest team), while they have reached at least the Conference Final in five of the previous seven seasons, including three Stanley Cup Finals.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING'S 2020 AND 2021 STANLEY CUP TEAMS TO BE HONOURED AT WHITE HOUSE NEXT WEEK

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be honoured at the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon according to the Tampa Bay Times. Due to COVID, the Lightning were never able to travel to the White House for their 2020 Stanley Cup Championship, so both teams will be celebrated on Monday in the South Lawn. It will be their first ever trip to the White House as well, despite winning their first Stanley Cup in 2004, the Lightning never travelled to meet with then-President George W. Bush because of the NHL's lockout.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

New York visits Buffalo after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (35-32-10, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Buffalo Sabres after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-3 loss to the Rangers. The Sabres are 16-22-10 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo is 10th in...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Steven Stamkos
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Campbell, Nylander & Mikheyev

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score. There were two key positives from the Maple Leafs’ victory. First, goalie Jack Campbell had a really solid game, making 37 saves for the win. Second, with Auston Matthews out for a second consecutive game,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup. Pittsburgh endured a scare...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, St. Louis, Suzuki, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Joel Armia has been granted a leave of absence from the team for family reasons, interim head coach Martin St. Louis expects to be back behind the bench next season, Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games, the Laval Rocket are on the verge of clinching a berth in the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs, and Nick Suzuki would accept an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in the upcoming IIHF World Championship.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy