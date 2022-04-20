ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 brands you need to make your wardrobe more sustainable

By Andrea Carrillo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like everywhere you turn, there’s a call to...

Parade

So What Is A Capsule Wardrobe, And Why Do You Need One? We're Breaking It Down

The idea of having a selection of versatile basics that you wear often isn’t exactly new, but #fashionTikTok has recently revitalized interest in building your own capsule wardrobe. For the generations that typically set the trends, why are Millenials and Gen-Z so drawn to this minimal approach? Many factors have likely contributed to the longevity of this trend, and TikTok’s encouragement of vulnerability allows creators to explain why this style strategy works for them.
SPY

Experts Weigh in On Which Sustainable Non-Fast Fashion Brands Are Worth The Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Stella McCartney’s Clevercare helped consumers prolong the lives of their clothing to slow down consumption. Valentino relaunched packaging made up of 50% recycled paper. There are even whispers of mushroom leather looming around as the replacement for the original. If there’s one long-lasting conversation fashion has heard in the past few years, it’s sustainability. And it isn’t just reserved for high fashion. Mid-level and even fast (yes, fast!) fashion brands are introducing sustainability...
The US Sun

I’m an interior designer but only ever buy from high street brands, my top five tips on spotting bargain gems

LOOKING to spruce up your home, but don't have the budget to spend hundreds?. Redecorating your home can get expensive, that's why Fabulous spoke to Interior Designer Leah, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to finding budget interiors that look expensive. On her TikTok account, Interiors_Shopping, the mum-of-three shares the...
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
sneakernews.com

REFRESH YOUR SPRING WARDROBE WITH

Look good, feel good. That mantra is one we know all too well, and at times being our best self requires looking the best. Trends come and go and fashion can certainly be fleeting, but what’s never going out of style is staying true to your core and embracing the activities and hobbies that you love.
purewow.com

The 6 Best Madewell Bags You Can Wear Year-Round

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We’ll state the obvious: We really, (one more time for emphasis) really love Madewell. From their breezy frocks that make...
CNET

Refresh Your Work Style With up to 70% Off Apparel at Nordstrom Rack

Some of us have returned to the office or are working a hybrid schedule, and I'm sure your clothes style and preferences have changed since early 2020. Now, you can get back into the best office-chic clothes with up to 70% off brands like Max Studio, Vince Camuto and more. Select items will also automatically get an extra 25% off (no coupon needed).
Travel + Leisure

No Travel Wardrobe Is Complete Without a Denim Jacket, and Shoppers Say This One Is the Best They've Ever Worn

When you're preparing for a trip, packing light can be a challenge. Paring down tops, pants, shoes, beauty products, and more is tricky, not to mention finding a jacket that pairs well with your entire wardrobe. That's where a denim jacket comes in. It'll go with just about anything (yes, even a pair of jeans), and can easily be dressed up or down. Madewell is a go-to destination for all kinds of wardrobe essentials, jean jackets included, and the brand's classic style is unsurprisingly beloved by shoppers. And right now you can shop the jacket for up to 30 percent off when you use the code YESPLS at checkout now through April 11.
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best ’90s Shoe Trends to Try Now

If you've taken the time lately to rewatch seminal '90s films like Clueless or The Virgin Suicides, you might notice that it’s not just the characters and one-liners that have stood the test of time. Much of the fashion feels surprisingly relevant today. Of course, you might not want...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Save $300 on Coach Bags Right Now—& The 8 Best Deals to Shop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When we think about designer brands that don’t go out of style and appeal to all age groups, we immediately think of Coach. I remember seeing it as a “mom” brand when I was younger, but now that I’m older, I find myself heading straight to its site whenever I’m thinking of splurging. Luckily, I no longer need a reason to splurge on Coach because the outlet’s Friends & Family Sale just started—and...
whowhatwear

OMFG—You Can Now Buy the World's Most Exclusive Beauty Products at Farfetch

Let me preface this by saying I knew Farfetch's new beauty launch would be next-level (it's one of our all-time favorite destinations for fashion, after all), I just didn't know how next-level. So, cue my utter excitement and credit card grabbing once I arrived at the site's product-studded landing page where you can now shop over 100 leading beauty brands—like, the most-wanted of the most-wanted—spanning leading global names like Chanel to smaller, cult-loved indie brands like Woods Copenhagen.
CBS News

Best athleisure pieces to buy at Lululemon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether you're obsessed with Lululemon or a newbie to the brand, there are some great essentials at athletic apparel retailer...
marketplace.org

Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale

Sustainability is a growing piece of the fashion industry, but the jury’s out on whether it’s genuinely reducing carbon footprint or if it’s more of a marketing ploy. In any case, major brands like Target and Lululemon are expanding their resale presence. Target is doing this through a partnership with ThredUp and Lululemon through its website.
WWD

Fashion Resale Site Loop Generation Gets New Investment, Opens Store

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Two British high street entrepreneurs have taken minority stakes in the London-based resale marketplace Loop Generation, which offers fashion and high-end clothing, accessories and unused beauty products online and offline. Touker Suleyman, the owner of clothing labels Ghost and Finery, has invested in Loop Generation alongside Tom Singh, the entrepreneur and founder of the British high street chain New Look.More from WWDInside the Revolve Festival at CoachellaGetting Ready at Revolve Coachella with Peyton ListMen's Fall 2022 Fashion Trend: Remixed Knitwear Suleyman is a British-Turkish Cypriot fashion retail entrepreneur, investor and reality TV personality...
POPSUGAR

14 Stylish Tote Bags That'll Fit All the Necessities

If there's one thing in our closets that we can just never get enough of, it's bags. We love everything from a convenient crossbody to a trendy mini bag, but out of all the silhouettes on the market, we seem to always gravitate toward a useful tote. These larger bags are just so easy to throw everything in and take from work to the gym and beyond. The best part about these is you won't be switching day after day, so you'll want to get a choice that you're totally in love with.
