H-E-B to hand out 250,000 reusable bags on Earth Day

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B plans to celebrate Earth Day with its annual reusable bag giveaway!. The supermarket chain says it will provide 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags to customers across Texas as a show of support for...

