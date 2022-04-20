H-E-B to hand out 250,000 reusable bags on Earth Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Plain and simple, we could all use fewer plastic bags. Sure, everyone wants to do their part to cultivate a cleaner future, but plastic bags can be so hard to give up because, let’s be honest, they’re just so convenient. Switching over to BPA-free plastic containers or multi-functioning mason jars can be a good move, but when it comes to curbing that plastic bag tendency, we were so happy to find a solution that keeps our fridges clutter free and also cuts down on our expenses. Stasher, the reusable food storage bag brand we love, is always coming out with fun new colors and helping us perform a wide variety of kitchen tasks. Boasting a range of sizes and styles, these food storage specialists have taken the internet by storm with their one-of-a-kind products. Recently, these sustainably minded pioneers debuted another novel way to store food, and (dare we say) we like it just as much as we do their original bags.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO