No one brings a party quite like Walker Hayes, and the Alabama native did just that at the 2022 CMT Awards with an addictive performance of his current single, "AA." Sporting a simple flannel shirt over a white tee and black jeans, Hayes brought his fun attitude to the CMT Awards stage, getting the audience swaying with every lyric of "AA." Turning up the excitement of the performance were dancers, who joined Hayes in grooving.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO