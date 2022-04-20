ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Alwyn Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors In Rare Comment About Their Romance

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Blitz Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

After six years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are rumored to be currently engaged. However, neither of them have confirmed the truth of the matter — even when Joe, 31, was asked about their relationship by The Wall Street Journal while promoting his new Hulu series Conversations with Friends. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British actor said in the April 20 interview. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he added.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn (Photo: Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

Taylor, 32, has notoriously kept her relationship with Joe super private ever since they started dating in 2016. In the WSJ interview, Joe explained his reasoning to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” he said.

While Taylor has only occasionally spoken about her romance with Joe — her longest relationship to date — she has sung about him many times. Her songs “End Game,” “Gorgeous,” and “Delicate” from her album reputation are all believed to be about her British beau. Taylor’s following album, Lover, was also largely inspired by Joe, particularly the title song.

But how does Joe feel about being mentioned in the legendary singer’s music? “No, [I don’t mind it],” the Boy Erased actor told The Sunday Times in December 2019. “Not at all, no. It’s flattering.” Joe actually helped Taylor create her eighth album, folklore, which won the Grammy for Album Of The Year in 2021. Taylor gave her boyfriend a shout-out as she accepted the award and shared that he’s always the first person to hear her songs.

HollywoodLife

