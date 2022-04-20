ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halle Berry Channels Her Iconic ‘X-Men’ Role, Storm, With New Hair Makeover: Photos

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hPwF_0fEpg3hF00
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Halle Berry is always rocking a new hairstyle and no matter what she tries out, she always manages to pull the look off. The 55-year-old debuted a new short, gray hair makeover while filming a new movie on April 19 in London, and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her character Storm, from the X-Men movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxndk_0fEpg3hF00
Halle Berry debuted a new platinum pixie cut hair makeover while filming a new movie in London on April 19. (SplashNews.com)

Halle was filming her new movie, Our Man from Jersey in London with Mark Wahlberg when she rocked a short gray hairstyle that had black highlights in it. Her pixie cut was longer on one side, showing off her new silvery strands, while the other side was cut extremely short. She styled her new look with a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a bomber jacket, a turtleneck, sweatpants, and combat boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Agox9_0fEpg3hF00
Halle’s new hairstyle channeled her iconic ‘X-Men’ character, Storm, pictured here. (Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

While we loved Halle’s new hairstyle, it didn’t feel totally new to us considering her iconic character, Storm, from X-Men, rocked gray/silver hair. Halle’s character had the power to manipulate weather and would channel power from thunder and lightning storms.

Throughout the films, Halle’s hair color would remain the same silvery shade, but she would switch up the styles. From buzz cuts to short spiky hair, long hair, bangs, and even another pixie – Halle expertly pulls off the hair color.

Halle has been rocking this short pixie cut for a few weeks and she first debuted the makeover at the Critics Choice Awards back in March. She hit the red carpet with her new hair which was much blonder than the gray she just opted to go for.

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Goes Makeup-Free & Dresses Down For Solo Outing: Photos

The former actress looked incredible as she showed off her natural beauty for a fun day of retail therapy. Cameron Diaz may not be appearing on the big screen anymore, but she still looks like a movie star! The retired actress, 49, was spotted looking as gorgeous as ever while enjoying some retail therapy in Santa Monica, California on Thursday (April 7). She let her natural beauty shine as went virtually makeup free while taking over the tony Los Angeles neighborhood in an all-black casual ensemble, as seen in photos here.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Glamour

Megan Fox Channels Lava Girl With New Pink Hair

Megan Fox, fashion unicorn, is constantly changing up her aesthetic, seemingly to keep up with The Youths. Her latest style moment? Pink hair and baby tees—because why not?. The future Mrs. Machine Gun Kelly is pictured on the promotional poster for her fiancé’s latest stoner film, Good Mourning, sporting a fuchsia balayage and a child-size crop top. (Not to be confused with the actual children’s top she wore in 2010.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston rocks must-see coat and new hairdo - and looks amazing

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her sleek ensembles, enviable yoga sets and pretty floral dresses, but the star is never afraid to amp up the glam. The 53-year-old took to social media to showcase the newest addition to her wardrobe - and it did not disappoint. Jennifer looked sensational wearing...
YOGA
Footwear News

Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Black Monochrome Outfit With Lug Sole Boots to Film ‘Our Man From Jersey’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Berry went monochrome with a bit of an edge, while filming for her upcoming Netflix movie “Our Man From Jersey” with Mark Wahlberg in London on Tuesday. The award-winning actress wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a cropped bomber jacket by Ralph Lauren and sleek black pants. The entertainer continued to make a bold statement by sporting her blond pixie haircut, which she initially debuted at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Colour#Short Hair#X Men#The Critics Choice Awards
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

These Famous Exes Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together Before They Split

The 94th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, and we’re looking back on the red carpet tradition we’ve always loved most: the chance for couples to take their highly photographed stroll down the red carpet. There’s so much we can read into who our favorite celebrities have chosen to take to the Oscars over the years, as it’s usually not an honor bestowed lightly and is often saved for fiancés, spouses, or in some cases relatives. To give you a modern-day example: It’s a no-brainer that we have pics of Ben Affleck with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the red carpet over the years. But if Affleck had attended this year’s Oscars with now-ex girlfriend Ana de Armas? That would have been a major, major moment in that couple’s history — and a sign that things were getting really serious.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy