On Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m. the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 gas station on Wallace Avenue and Main Street in Driggs. The suspect left the scene on foot, heading east down Wallace, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect was a white or Hispanic man, around 5’10” and 140 pounds, wearing dark clothes including a black hoodie, slim-fit pants, black boots, and a black covering over his face and mouth. Images from the...

DRIGGS, ID ・ 28 DAYS AGO