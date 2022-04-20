Nicki Minaj ft. Fivio Foreign “We Go Up,” Purple Stamp,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.22

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Lately Nicki Minaj has been working her way back onto the forefront of the rap scene and today the Queen of Queens gets an assist from the man who’s currently claiming the King of New York title (no, not Tekashi. He was never the KONY).

Linking up with Nick Minaj for her visuals to “We Go Up,” Fivio and Nicki take to the streets of NYC in some spiffy Lambo’s and ball out in the hood like it’s the Rucker Park much to the delight of everyone lucky enough to be in their presence.

Down in Florida, a freshly cut Kodak Black comes through with a new visuals for “Purple Stamp,” in which he gets draped in purple attire including a purple umbrella and purple whip and conjures up memories of Prince and a pimp straight out of the waters of Lake Minnetonka. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lute featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, Ray Vaughn, and more.

NICKI MINAJ FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “WE GO UP”

KODAK BLACK – “PURPLE STAMP”

LUTE FT. BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “CHANGES”

RAY VAUGHN – “PICKING CHERRIES”

JACKBOY – “PARDON ME”

SAUCE WALKA – “WHAT IT DO”

LAA LEE & CRASTALE – “BONG BING”

